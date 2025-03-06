Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Laura Hamilton's 5-bed home with secret rooms and 'brave' design choices
laura hamilton smiling in black v neck top with her living area in background

The A Place in the Sun star has been busy renovating

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton is a property pro, helping people find their dream homes in the sunshine for her day job, then renovating her own house in her free time. The mother-of-two has painstakingly transformed the property since she moved into it 2022. 

Just three weeks after move day, Laura invited HELLO! over for a pre-glow up tour. She explained she was drawn to the location because of it being in the countryside but also because of the property's close proximity to Gatwick, which is where she jets out from for her TV work. 

 A year ago, she shared a video with paint brand, Lick, to reveal her almost-finished home, and it looked incredible.   

The YouTube video started in Laura's open-plan family room, which opens out onto her idyllic garden, giving a calm vibe to the space.

marble kitchen island and open plan living space© You Tube/Lick
Laura has styled her home impeccably

Her panelled media wall holds a special secret - a door that goes into her utility room and downstairs loo!

The presenter was keen to balance luxury and comfort with her style choices, and she's done so perfectly with lots of gorgeous touches throughout. She called her black staircase a "brave" choice, but she's worked with Lick to guide her on the colour options. 

laura hamilton living room© Photo: HELLO!
Laura has a great eye for design

When quizzed, she couldn't decide on a favourite room in the house, but she does highlight her 'Folly room' which is a historic part of the property with its statement arched window.

blue painted bedroom with double bed and arched window © You Tube / Lick
Laura's historic bedroom

Rocco has a dark and moody room and Tahlia's is beautifully blush coloured as the tour shows. 

Laura divorced her husband Alex Goward in 2022, and in her exclusive chat with HELLO!, she explained why she's keen to look forward. "It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories.  I am very much someone who believes in focusing on the future, not having regrets, and I want to be positive for my children."

laura hamilton new home© Photo: Instagram
Laura has got stuck into renovations

Passion for renovating 

laura hamilton in bikini on holiday © Instagram
Laura with her mini-me children

Speaking to In Mallorca Magazine about her journey into property renovation, Laura said: "I started renovating property when I was 19 years old. I didn’t plan to spend the rest of my life doing it but I just love turning a run-down, unloved property into something beautiful. I bought a flat age 19, did it up, then 3 months after owning it I was made redundant from a job behind the scenes in TV. I decided to rent it out and move back with my parents. I then started saving another deposit and thought, I’m going to do another one… and so the renovation journey began.

Laura enjoys renovating so much that she's created her own Instagram account called The Renovating Queen where she shares top tips from her own experiences. As well as her own property she helps out friends with their projects. 

laura hamilton outside new home© Photo: HELLO!
The star has been very hands on

"I’ve never looked back and it’s very much been a ‘job’ on the side of my TV stuff. I feel very lucky that I have been able to combine my passions and hobbies with my job now."

