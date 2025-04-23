Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kissed goodbye to £2.4m when they left the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a breathtaking $29 million home, but did you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost out on £2.4 million when they decided to leave the UK to set up a new life stateside?

Before the royal couple moved into their UK property, Frogmore Cottage, the home underwent an array of renovations. Initially, these costs were made from the Crown Estate but later, when they decided to step down from royal duties, the couple later repaid the full amount themselves.

As well as superficial interior changes, The Sun reported that part of Harry and Meghan's extensive renovations included the installation of an 'eco-boiler' which supplied endless hot water and low-carbon heat.

Terry Fisher from We Buy Any Home explains why the royal couple's investment was futile.

“Frogmore Cottage was never actually owned by Harry and Meghan. It was gifted to them for use by the late Queen, but they didn’t have legal ownership – which means the final say over what happens to it has always rested with the monarch.”

He went on to explain: "Even if someone makes improvements or invests in a royal property, that doesn’t give them a lasting stake in it. It’s more like an extended loan – and when that time ends, it’s returned to the Crown.”

Terry concluded: "When it comes to legal rights, the rules around royal homes are very different to those in everyday property ownership."

Frogmore was the couple's first marital home and it's also where they raised their son Archie for the first few months of his life. Fans were given glimpses inside the cottage in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, including a beautiful moment when the couple did bathtime with Archie.

The idyllic home is situated in front of an incredible lake and near Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018, so it undoubtedly holds a lot of memories for the Sussexes.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan's US home like?

The Sussexes' home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and it has an array of amazing features including a wine cellar, first-floor terrace, children's playpark and outdoor pool.

After seeing it for the first time, the couple fell in love and they've both said that they did everything in their power to seal the deal.

The seemingly endless garden appears to be one of the couple's favourite parts of the estate as it featured heavily in their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. Take a look around their residence, inside and out…

Their vast estate is the perfect place to grow fruits and vegetables and when Archie as young he was recorded helping his father pick oranges from the trees outside.

The couple have a huge wine cellar at their house which even has a table and chairs for entertaining there.

During their Netflix show, Meghan was seen at the entrance way to their beautiful stateside residence. With climbing ivy and a massive wooden door, it really does look like an enchanting fairytale castle.

This is an image taken before the couple moved in, when the house was listed on a platform called Giggster, however, we know the couple have left the layout the same with a kitchen diner space. The rustic design creates a homely feel for the family and as we know, Meghan loves to spend time whipping up tasty treats in the kitchen.