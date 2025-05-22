TikTok approved trends from the Chelsea Flower Show to reinvent your garden

The incredible British RHS Chelsea Flower Show is easily one of the most iconic horticultural events across the globe, and a major player in setting the biggest trends we all bring to our gardens.

Unfortunately, not everyone's able to attend, but there are still ways to get your green fingers on the pulse of the biggest trends to take away from the show, thanks to a variety of TikTok creators who provide plenty of inspiration on how to apply these trends to your very own garden.

Generally, the predictions have been pointing towards sustainability, gardens for health and wellbeing and edible gardening, but gardening expert Fiona Jenkins at MyJobQuote.co.uk has taken a deeper look at the biggest takeaways from this year's show so far.

Urban gardening was a major trend

Even for those living in the city, the trends at this year's Chelsea Flower Show might just be applicable in your own home.

Fiona highlighted the Avanade Intelligent Garden, saying: "It asks the question, 'what if trees could talk?' as it demonstrates how artificial intelligence can support trees in an urban environment.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Avanade Intelligent Garden uses technology to support the gardens

Using AI technology, it features sensors that monitor plants' growth, soil conditions, water levels and local weather patterns, also allowing visitors to 'converse' with trees via an app.

TikTok creator Martha Swales, @marfskitchengarden, orients her content around city living and her 'little garden', focusing on how you can kick off your urban gardening in a small space.

Sustainable gardens are on the rise

Many of the gardens designed for the Chelsea Flower Show champion sustainability and water conservation, including the Hospice UK Garden of Compassion, which features separate rooms made from reclaimed wood, stone and clay.

© PA Images via Getty Images The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from 20 to 24 May

Jamie Walton, who goes by @nettlesandpetals on TikTok, focuses on sustainable living and organic gardening in his content, aiming to inspire people who are driven by their passion for gardening but want to take further steps to become more sustainable with it.

His platform includes educational content such as the best herbs to plant for pest control and the best low-waste flowers to grow to maximise the production of food in small spaces.

Edible gardens have become increasingly popular

The Garden of the Future, displayed at the showcase, featured an array of edible crops that aren't typically grown in the UK climate.

© PA Images via Getty Images Trends this year pointed to sustainability, gardens for health and wellbeing, and edible gardening

Fiona commented that the garden, designed by Josh Parker and Matthew Butler, "demonstrates how easy it is to grow edible crops alongside ornamental plants – all of which are resilient as well as practical."

TikTok user You Garden Limited, @you.garden, sells their gardening pieces and edible plants directly on the platform, making it easy to get your hands on the seeds and shrubs to kick off your home-grown fruit and veg gardening.

© PA Images via Getty Images Ornamental and edible plants can go perfectly hand-in-hand

Once you've got started, Joe Clark, known as @joesgarden, gives tips to budding gardeners on how to grow specific plants, whether that's tomatoes, peppers or strawberries – his platform is the perfect place for that early advice if you're looking to hop onto the trend of growing-your-own.