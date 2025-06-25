Why Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's 120-room mansion has been branded 'ugly'

King Charles III's brother Prince Edward resides at Bagshot Park in Surrey with his wife Duchess Sophie, and their beloved home is very grand, however, it has been branded "ugly".

Nicholas Pevsner, an architectural historian once famously called the property "bad, purposeless, ugly," referring to its design.

Over the years, the Tudor Gothic style building has had many additions and amendments, and it has been the home to Edward and Sophie since 1999.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Bagshot Park has had multiple additions

The Grade II-listed building is estimated to be worth around £30 million should it be listed on the open market. Edward and Sophie have lived in this residence for over 25 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999 as it was a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Images Bagshot Park from above

They now reside there with their son James, Earl of Wessex, while their daughter Lady Louise Windsor has moved out for her studies; she's currently an undergraduate at St Andrews University. It is believed Louise travels back from Scotland for holidays with her parents and brother.

© Getty Images The grounds are stunning too

Inside their grand residence

Edward revealed his home office

Rare looks inside Bagshot Park have included Edward's swanky home office and the family's humble kitchen, featuring green walls and white cupboards. Although this is likely to be one of many cooking spaces inside the vast property.

The building also now has the addition of a conservatory, a light and airy space that was revealed when they allowed press into their home for a rare photoshoot.

Sophie cooking in her kitchen

Indian Billiards room

Did you know that one of the rooms took two whole years (that's over 17,000 hours) to decorate? That's the Indian-style Billiards room.

The story goes that Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, was gifted the house as a wedding present from his mother Queen Victoria, and during a tour of India, he felt inspired to update its interiors.

Sophie in her Billiards room

The intricate design of the wooden panels took two years to make by two Indian craftsmen who slept in a tent in the grounds.



While originally used as a games room, it appears the royals now use this as a reception room and even as a temporary office during the pandemic.

Although the property and the grounds remain private, we do know that the family have 51 acres that boast a private lake and several stables.