Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's anti 'matchy-matchy' style at ultra private second home
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's anti 'matchy-matchy' style at ultra private second home
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London© Getty Images

Princess Kate's anti 'matchy-matchy' style at ultra private second home

The Princess of Wales' family house is seriously beautiful

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is known for her immaculate fashion style, but did you know that exquisite taste continues into her stunning homes? We've had a few glimpses into her country property, Anmer Hall, over the years and now the beautiful interiors designed by Ben Pentreath, have been branded so on trend by property expert, Terry Fisher.

Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home has analysed Kate's country aesthetic and it's hitting the mark.

 "There's a definite shift happening in interiors - people are moving away from cold, minimalist spaces and instead want their homes to feel warm, characterful and timeless again," he told HELLO!

prince william, michael middleton, prince george, princess charlotte and prince louis
A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

"Kate's style at Anmer Hall is the perfect example of this. It's elegant and polished, but still feels homely and real. There’s antique wood, muted prints, worn-in textures - it looks curated over time, not like it came from a showroom."

A glimpse inside their family dining room, shared in a video to celebrate the end of Kate's cancer treatment, reveals that the family have a stunning space for entertaining. They have striking china plates positioned on the wall, lamps on the sideboard, and Kate has styled up the table with gorgeous cut flowers.

Kate Middleton pictured at Anmer Hall© Kensington Palace
Princess Kate in the garden of Anmer Hall

Recreate the royal style 

Terry believes you don't have to spend big to recreate the look. "Start with warm neutrals on the walls - soft cream, muted sage or dusty rose and build in floral cushions, framed botanical prints and lamps with pleated shades," he suggests.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

"You'll notice it's not matchy-matchy," he points out. "There’s velvet, linen, wood and metal all working together. That kind of layered design feels very current again, and it’s what buyers are drawn to because it gives a home personality."

michael middleton, princess charlotte and princess kate playing a game at home
The decor is country chic

Another top tip of Terry's is seeking out unique buys. "Vintage markets or second-hand shops are great for finding one-off pieces that bring character - like an old wooden sideboard or a carved mirror. These little details instantly elevate a space and create that heritage feel."

He added that this approach also helps create an impression of warmth during house viewings, which can make a property more appealing to potential buyers.

"Kate’s interiors are the perfect blueprint for a cosy, loved and lived in look - and it is more achievable than people realise," he said.

An unbelievable gift

couple getting married inside Westminster Abbey © Getty Images
The royal couple were gifted a house

The impressive ten-bedroom home was actually gifted to the royal couple, as it was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, and while they now primarily live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they still enjoy spending time at Anmer Hall for high days and holidays.

 

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates

Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer© Getty
Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.

22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 

10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 

21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.

8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 

15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour.

14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews.

11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message.

10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport.

9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph.

3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit.

6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

25 December 2024 - William and Kate attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the royals.

14 January 2025 - The Princess confirms she's in remission after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London - where she was treated.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More