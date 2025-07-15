Princess Kate's anti 'matchy-matchy' style at ultra private second home

The Princess of Wales is known for her immaculate fashion style, but did you know that exquisite taste continues into her stunning homes? We've had a few glimpses into her country property, Anmer Hall, over the years and now the beautiful interiors designed by Ben Pentreath, have been branded so on trend by property expert, Terry Fisher.

Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home has analysed Kate's country aesthetic and it's hitting the mark.

"There's a definite shift happening in interiors - people are moving away from cold, minimalist spaces and instead want their homes to feel warm, characterful and timeless again," he told HELLO!

A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

"Kate's style at Anmer Hall is the perfect example of this. It's elegant and polished, but still feels homely and real. There’s antique wood, muted prints, worn-in textures - it looks curated over time, not like it came from a showroom."

A glimpse inside their family dining room, shared in a video to celebrate the end of Kate's cancer treatment, reveals that the family have a stunning space for entertaining. They have striking china plates positioned on the wall, lamps on the sideboard, and Kate has styled up the table with gorgeous cut flowers.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate in the garden of Anmer Hall

Recreate the royal style

Terry believes you don't have to spend big to recreate the look. "Start with warm neutrals on the walls - soft cream, muted sage or dusty rose and build in floral cushions, framed botanical prints and lamps with pleated shades," he suggests.

"You'll notice it's not matchy-matchy," he points out. "There’s velvet, linen, wood and metal all working together. That kind of layered design feels very current again, and it’s what buyers are drawn to because it gives a home personality."

The decor is country chic

Another top tip of Terry's is seeking out unique buys. "Vintage markets or second-hand shops are great for finding one-off pieces that bring character - like an old wooden sideboard or a carved mirror. These little details instantly elevate a space and create that heritage feel."

He added that this approach also helps create an impression of warmth during house viewings, which can make a property more appealing to potential buyers.

"Kate’s interiors are the perfect blueprint for a cosy, loved and lived in look - and it is more achievable than people realise," he said.

An unbelievable gift

© Getty Images The royal couple were gifted a house

The impressive ten-bedroom home was actually gifted to the royal couple, as it was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, and while they now primarily live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they still enjoy spending time at Anmer Hall for high days and holidays.