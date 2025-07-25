Gardening experts reveal July is the 'last chance' for these plants – and the 'detrimental' mistakes you're making

With July drawing to a close and the sporadic heatwaves set to continue as we head into August, our gardens can begin looking a little worse for wear – not an ideal scenario when it's the season for garden parties and BBQs.

If, like me, you fell into the trap of getting green-fingered in spring, the realisation may be hitting that you are to blame for your short-lived Royal Chelsea Show-worthy garden. Unless you're a pro (which is a category I certainly don't fall into), you may have chosen the wrong plants that are not long-lasting or hardy enough, and will not spring back after wilting in the scorching temperatures.

So, determined not to fall into the trap for the second time, I turned to the experts to find out what plants I should be buying before the end of July. Judging by my sporadic watering habits and limited plant knowledge thus far, I may be a lost cause, but that doesn't mean you have to follow in my footsteps.

What plants should I plant in summer?

Perennials

© Getty Images Coneflowers were among the perennials experts suggested planting in July

If you're future-proofing your garden, planting perennials, which are plants that last more than two years, was the overwhelming advice from experts.

Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery, advised planting coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, and bee balm as they "all establish themselves in warm soil and provide colour and flowers that last into early [autumn]."

Meanwhile, Laura Janney, CEO of The Inspired Garden Masterclass, recommended allium, which are "low-maintenance, hardy flowering plants that have globe-shaped flower heads often in shades of purple, pink, or white.

"These plants bloom late in the summer, along with heliopsis (known as the 'false sunflower'), which also tends to bloom later in summer. Other perennials that can be planted in July and continue to bloom throughout fall include coneflower, yarrow, and agastache."

Other recommendations were nerine, autumn crocus, sternbergia, geraniums and autumn cyclamen.

Biennials

© Getty Images It's the "last chance" to plant biennials, according to the experts

It's also worth considering biennials, which grow leaves in their first year, flower and die in the second year.

Gardening expert and Head of Commercial at Hedges Direct, Helena Jones, warned that there is some time pressure with these.

"July is the last chance to sow biennials," she said, adding: "You can sow biennials in July for flowering next year. Biennial seeds to be sown now include: angelica, digitalis, verbascum, honesty, teasel and stocks."

Annuals

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Plants such as petunias complete their life cycle in one year

While they have a shorter life span, some plants that complete their life cycle in one year are just too pretty not to include in your garden.

Andrew White, Gardening Expert at Rhino Greenhouses, said there "are a handful of beautiful bedding plants that can thrive even after being planted well into August."

He suggested marigolds, which "thrive in full sun and heat," and petunias, which can be perennials but are sensitive to frost so tend to fall into the annual category in the UK.

"These plants bloom quickly, which is essential when planting later in the season. They’re also extremely tolerant of heat with regular water, so are a good option as we hit peak summer in the UK," he explained.

Crops

Tammy advised you can also make the most of it being late in the season and plant crops such as kale and carrots that "mature in the cooler weather."

Gardening mistakes to avoid

So let's assume we take their advice and stack our trolleys full of the pretty plants above, but that doesn't mean we're guaranteed success. Certain mistakes in the planting and maintaining stages can spell disaster, from timing to watering.

© Getty Images Over- and underwatering can kill plants

Planting slow growers too late, not repotting fall flowers, overexposing plants to heat and skipping mulch were some of the top offenders for Chris Ramos, gardening expert, Blain's Farm & Fleet.

Meanwhile, Laura explained: "Some popular mistakes that people tend to make when gardening in the month of July include planting new perennials or trees in peak-summer heat. Trees and shrubs need time to establish their roots, and the month of July could bring on heat-related stress for these plants."

She added that over- or underwatering "can be detrimental to plant life," while not deadheading flowers "can cause flowers to die off and plants to wilt."

Laura concluded: "Overall, planting in the month of July can be challenging due to high-heat, dry conditions, and intense sun."