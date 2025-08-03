Emma Watson's 9-bedroom mansion where she shields from the spotlight amid PhD

Emma Watson has flown well and truly under the radar since taking a hiatus from acting to pursue her studies at the University of Oxford.

However, new reports suggest that the living quarters of the Harry Potter star, 35, who is reading for a DPhil – Oxford's version of a PhD – in Creative Writing, are far from your average student digs.

The actress has reportedly purchased a multi-million pound property in Jericho, the city's affluent enclave known for its pastel-coloured Victorian terraces and laid-back bohemian vibes.

© Getty Emma Watson is busy in Oxford

Emma's reported Oxford bolthole, which boasts nine bedrooms, has a rather comical personal touch as the house has been photographed with a Snoopy flag extended outside. It is also said to have a sauna and a jacuzzi. HELLO! have contacted Emma's representatives for comment.

Emma Watson's property portfolio

Aside from Emma's new pad, the actress, who rose to fame at just 10 years old as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, owns a home in London's Canonbury Place, from which she could easily commute to her classes.

© Getty Images Emma Watson owns a home in London

This property reportedly has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two living rooms. The Perks of Being a Wallflower star posed from her home in the capital in 2017 when she featured in a magazine shoot for a French publication.

Her decor was eclectic yet chic, with earthy tones elevated with rustic brass touches. Her fireplace, adorned with artwork and framed pictures, offered a touch of vintage charm.

Meanwhile, the star, who was born in Paris, is also said to have purchased a holiday home in Meribel, France, when she was 18. Though Emma resides in the UK, her strong connection to France remains, as her parents own the Domaine Watson vineyard in Chablis.

Emma's Oxfordshire roots

Emma, who is famously private and rarely offers personal insights on social media, has strong ties to the city in which she is currently studying. She moved to Oxfordshire from Paris at the age of five following her parents' divorce.

© Warner Bros Emma lived in Oxfordshire while filming Harry Potter

She attended the fee-paying Dragon School, which counts actors Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Dancy among its famous alumni.

Emma later moved to Headington School, where she proved her studious side, achieving eight A* and two A grades in her GCSE examinations before earning three A grades in her A Levels.

© Shutterstock Emma Watson has enrolled at Oxford University

The Little Women actress has been a student of Oxford University since 2023, when she enrolled in the prestigious institution to begin a Master of Studies in creative writing, matriculating at Lady Margaret Hall.

© Getty Emma is a student in Oxford

Before this, Emma enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island, USA in 2009 to study a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. However, she was drawn back to Oxford, attending Worcester College there as part of the Visiting Student Programme during the 2011–12 academic year.