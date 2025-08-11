Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 ways to keep spiders out of your home – and the one mistake you've been making
Subscribe
5 ways to keep spiders out of your home – and the one mistake you've been making
Child holding a large house spider trapped inside a drinking glass in a hallway© Getty Images

5 ways to keep spiders out of your home – and the one mistake you've been making

There are practical methods and natural remedies

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Spiders are not everybody's friend.

Arachnids are, however, pretty important. According to BBC Earth, spiders are some of the most "critically important" creatures for the health of the biosphere.

"Because they are so abundant and such effective predators, spiders play an important role in controlling insect populations. Experts estimate that all the world's spiders kill 400–800 million metric tons of insects yearly.

"The natural pest control that spiders provide is crucial for protecting crops and preserving agriculture."

close up of brown orb spider in garden© Shutterstock / Charlie Goodall
Spiders are fantastic as natural pest controllers

So, if you have a garden and are keen for it to continue growing crops and plants, then spiders are, in fact, your friends.

But, understandably, most people don't want these eight-legged creatures in their home.

Here are five easy ways to keep the spiders in the garden and out of the house...

Proper food storage

While spiders are mostly going to be on the lookout for insects to prey on, food that isn't stored properly can attract both spiders and insects. Make sure everything in cupboards is sealed effectively, and try to clean up crumbs as much as possible to prevent nature creeping in.

Peppermint Oil

Spiders are said to steer clear of essential oils, such as peppermint oil, with one theory being that they dislike strong odours. To make your own natural insecticide, add 15 to 20 drops of peppermint oil to a spray bottle filled with water and spritz around the house, particularly on door and window frames.

Peppermint Essential Aromatherapy oil on white background© Getty Images
Peppermint oil is a great natural remedy to repel spiders

Cedar wood

Often used as a repellent for moths, cedar wood is considered an effective way to deter spiders, too. You can buy packs of cedar wood cubes and blocks to scatter around your home from stores like Lakeland and John Lewis.

Citrus

Citrus is said to be another scent that spiders hate, so using lemon-scented cleaning products, burning citronella candles or rubbing citrus peel along skirting boards and windowsills may be all it takes to keep spiders away!

a glass of water with lemon slices, next to a whole lemon resting on a white table cloth© iStock
Lemon is another scene spiders hate, so you can use it to deter them from your home

Vinegar

Vinegar works in a similar way to essential oils, and can be an effective natural remedy. Fill a spray bottle with half white wine vinegar and half water, then spray in corners and any cracks where spiders may be able to come into your house. 

Be careful when spraying around any varnished surfaces as the vinegar could tarnish it. 

Do conkers really repel spiders?

You may have heard the old wives' tale that keeping conkers in your home is the ticket to keeping it spider-free. Alas, it is simply a myth.

BBC Science Focus put it to the test and found "no evidence" to support the claim.

What's more, pupils at the Roselyon Primary School in Cornwall won the prize after placing spiders in boxes with conkers and finding they walked all over them. 

When put in a water tank with two brides – one made out of conkers and the other a regular wooden bridge – the eight-legged critters also chose the conkers bridge. So, there's no need to scatter your home with horse chestnuts! 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More