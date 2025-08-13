A home is burgled every 173 seconds – here's what's making yours a target

Statistics show that there are 468 burglaries a day and a property is burgled every 173 seconds in the UK, meaning we all need to be hypervigilant to keep our homes safe.

With increased value inside their residences, celebrities are prime targets, and the likes of Michelle Keegan, Frank Lampard and Jamie Laing have all been victims.

Members of the public are urged to "reduce hiding spots" and "simulate presence" to protect their homes as best as possible. Keep scrolling for expert advice…

© Getty Images Install your CCTV correctly

Installing CCTV poorly

Glenn Flannery, Group Commercial Director Spy Alarms highlights that CCTV in the wrong place is a big mistake. "Install cameras in open, well-lit areas and install 8-10 feet high to avoid tampering." Another big issue is installing them behind a window. "Reflections reduce clarity so always install cameras externally," says Glenn. And while you may think a hidden camera is a smart idea, Glenn disagrees. "Visible cameras act as powerful deterrents," he points out.

Not securing your perimeter

Glenn advises "keeping fences tall and gates locked" for reduced visibility and access into your property. However, you should "trim hedges and trees near windows to reduce hiding spots". Finally, "add motion sensor lights along pathways and entrances".

Letting the criminals know you're out

This is a big one, particularly in summer months. "Burglars often target homes that appear empty," warns Glenn." Use smart lights to simulate presence and ask a neighbour to park in your driveway". Another big tell-tale sign is the bins. "Avoid leaving bins out for extended periods" as this could give a major clue that you are not home.

© Getty Images Your bins are a big giveaway for criminals

Carlos Dhunay, a home security specialist for Telcam, implores people to think about what they post on social media. Speaking about A-list break-ins, he said: "When high-profile homeowners share details about their property, they unintentionally create a roadmap for criminals. Burglars look for vulnerabilities, and social media posts can reveal everything from entry points to valuable items."

Leaving items lying around to help the thieves

Think about what items you have in your garden. A ladder and a stray tool could be their absolute dream come true. Mark Hall, waste collection expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, also points out that your waste bins can be used covertly for climbing into your home.

"Burglars are way savvier than people often think, with clever tips and tricks to know when your home is most vulnerable and spotting items that will help them to enter your home more easily. Moving bins away from your home and avoiding leaving them out when you're away. Such a simple action, but it really can make all the difference. Ensure you add it to your pre-holiday to-do list."

© Getty Images Don't leave valuables lying around

Leaving valuables in plain sight

Greg Wilson, CEO and home insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk, reminds everyone to keep valuables away from prying eyes. What may seem like an obvious security measure is an important one.

"Make sure anything that is of value, or looks like it could be expensive, is kept fully out of sight from any passers-by. Some homeowners also choose to install frosted glass or net curtains around the front door to make it harder for thieves to spot opportunities," Greg says.