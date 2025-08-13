UK households urged to sprinkle eggshells and coffee in the garden this August

If your garden is surviving the UK heatwave, first of all, bravo! But other pests could be poised, ready to destroy your efforts. These are the surprising household products expert gardeners from Wilkinsons Landscapes and Gardening Express suggest using on your garden this summer…

"You can do a lot for your garden with items you already have in the kitchen or cleaning cupboard," explains Simon Wilkinson of Wilkinsons Landscapes. "It's all about clever re-use, making the most of what is already at hand to keep your garden healthy and thriving.

"Re-using household items in the garden isn't just budget-friendly, it's better for the environment, too. By avoiding chemical products, you help protect pollinators, reduce waste, and keep your soil biology healthy."

1/ 8 © Getty Images Crushed eggshells "Sprinkling them around the base of plants can deter slugs and snails while adding calcium to the soil," says Simon.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Baking soda "Baking soda can help reduce fungal growth like powdery mildew," Simon explains. However, he does warn to "use sparingly".



3/ 8 © Getty Images Banana skins Your left-over bananas may quickly get whipped into a banana loaf, but did you know there's a use for your skins, too? Simon advises: "They are brilliant for roses, releasing potassium to boost flowering".



4/ 8 © Getty Images Vinegar Not for the soil, but vinegar "keeps garden tools and watering cans clean," says Simon.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Vegetable water Save your water after you've boiled your vegetables, as it "makes a great natural feed," according to Simon. Just ensure it has cooled down first.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Mild soapy water Simon reports: "This can help control aphids on roses and other plants without resorting to harsh chemicals."



7/ 8 © Getty Images Coffee grounds The team at GardeningExpress.co.uk suggest: "Sprinkling coffee grounds on the floor near plants and garden beds can help deter slugs and snails. Not only is its scent off-putting, but the gritty texture of coffee grounds can make it uncomfortable for slugs and snails to crawl over. Coffee grounds can also improve soil quality as an added bonus."



8/ 8 © Getty Images Cucumber peels "Another zero-waste kitchen option, cucumber peels can be effective at deterring ants and aphids thanks to their bitterness and scent. Simply scatter the fresh peels around any garden edges," say the experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk.



Simon's warning

Simon advises to "always test homemade remedies on a small patch of plants first, as even natural solutions can be too strong for delicate foliage".