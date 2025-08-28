Energy experts reveal how to beat the price hikes - and shave £100s off your bills

September is just around the corner, and with it will come colder, darker days (sob!). As the energy price cap is rising once again in October, you're not alone if you're worried about costly energy bills this autumn/winter. With a 2 per cent increase, it means an average household will pay £1,755 a year for gas and electricity, which is £35 more than the current level. You can make subtle tweaks each day to reduce your usage, and in turn, help you save money. Here are the best tips for around the house to beat the price hike this season…

Consider a fixed plan

Joe Smithies, money expert at PennyPlan, advises people to consider a fixed plan – but only if you read the fine print. "For some, moving to a fixed deal could make sense," he explained. "But the devil is in the detail. Some contracts include very high exit fees, and these could wipe out any savings if wholesale prices fall again."

© Getty Images Turning down the central heating slightly will help you save

Load your washing machine correctly

Whether you overload or underload your washing machine, this can be problematic. "Overloading your washing machine can make it less effective, because clothes won’t move enough to be properly cleaned. This means the machine works harder and longer, using more electricity," warns a spokesperson for energy solutions company, Grant Store.

"On the other hand, washing very small loads is inefficient, as it uses almost the same amount of water and energy as a full load. As a 'golden rule,' leave at least the width of one hand’s space at the top of the drum. This allows enough room for clothes to move and spin freely, resulting in a better wash and lower energy use."

Swap the hob for a microwave

"Heating food in a microwave is generally far more efficient than using a hob, especially for smaller portions or reheating meals," Grant Store's expert advised. "A microwave uses less energy and delivers faster results, which helps avoid unnecessary energy waste." While hobs are still necessary for certain types of cooking, using the microwave where possible can trim your overall energy use.

© Getty Images I leave the oven open after cooking

Lower your thermostat

Gordon Wallis, at heating oil supplier Your NRG, points out that the common advice about lowering your thermostat really does work. "Lowering the thermostat from 20°C to 19°C is barely noticeable day-to-day, but it could shave over £100 off your energy bill," he explained. "It's a free change that doesn’t impact quality of life but really adds up over time."

Use your heat wisely

When winter hits, after cooking in my oven, I leave the door open in order to use the heat to warm the kitchen. This is a top tip I use on colder days, and I advise you to do the same. Another way to use your heat wisely is to close your internal doors to keep heat in the room you're using when you've already warmed it up.

Avoid the tumble dryer where possible

"Avoiding the tumble dryer is another great way to cut costs," says Quotezone.co.uk energy comparison expert Helen Rolph. "At an average electricity cost of 29p per kWh, depending on the type of dryer you have, the average cost per cycle ranges from 63p to £1.54. This means, if you can cut your drying by one load each week, you could save up to £80 per year." Instead, consider a heated airer, which can be much cheaper.