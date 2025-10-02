UK braces for Storm Amy: How to minimise damage to your home and garden

The Met Office has released an Amber warning for wind as Storm Amy approaches the UK from the Atlantic. Wet and windy weather is expected for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales from Friday afternoon, and it will continue into Saturday. You may be planning to take this opportunity for a cosy weekend at home, but how do you prevent your property and garden from being damaged by this extreme weather? We asked the experts…

UK braces for Storm Amy

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong spoke about Storm Amy: “Within the amber warning area, gusts in excess of 95mph are possible from Friday evening (3 October) and into Saturday morning (4 October) as Stormy Amy brings a risk of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees. Gusts around 60-70 mph are expected more widely in the Amber warning area, in what will be an impactful autumn storm for many in Scotland."

Home insurance expert from confused.com, Matthew Harwood, explains it is "important to prepare where possible". He said: "Storm Amy's arrival is a reminder of how quickly UK weather can change. High winds can cause real damage to homes and gardens, so it’s important to prepare where possible. "According to our research, more than 3 in 4 (78 per cent) of UK homeowners and renters have reported damage to their gardens, and more than half (51 per cent) have also had damage to their property as a result of stormy weather."

© Getty Images Furniture can cause a big problem in strong winds

Is storm damage covered by house insurance?

Matthew is on hand with expert insurance advice. "You might already have some form of cover for storm damage through your buildings or contents insurance, but this could depend on the details of your policy. Checking what your insurance includes now can help avoid stress and unexpected costs later." If your home is damaged, Matthew reminds you to "inspect your home carefully, take clear photos of any damage, and record the date and time" and also to "keep hold of damaged items as evidence to support your claim".

How to secure your home ahead of a storm

Check your roof

Property expert Thomas Goodman at MyJobQuote.co.uk urges homeowners to check their roofs ahead of the bad weather hitting. "Checking your roof before the bad weather of autumn and winter arrives is common sense and much safer than trying to fix a leak in wet or windy conditions. Regularly checking your roof also helps to alert you to any structural issues which, if ignored, could have serious and expensive repercussions for your home."

Clean your gutters now

"Blocked gutters from falling leaves can cause more damage than you might imagine. When gutters and downpipes get blocked, rainwater pools and overflows down your external walls or through the valley of your roof. Internal damp issues can then arise as the water penetrates the envelope of the building," explains Thomas. So it's best to get them cleared and check they are fully functional before debris and excess rain fill them up during the storm.

Secure garden equipment

Dave Thompson, Director of Claims at Tesco Bank, advises securing any garden furniture. He says: "In strong winds, outdoor furniture can be blown away and cause damage to your home. If possible, find a way to secure any garden furniture or objects that you think could cause damage. For example, large flower pots or trampolines have been known to roll and smash into windows. If you can’t lock them away in a shed, secure them in the most sheltered part of the garden, away from your home and bolt them down. You should also put any garden tools and equipment inside a garage, a shed, or in the house if needs be."

© Getty Images Close your windows and doors when the rain starts pouring and the wind starts blowing

Trim back trees and bushes

If you spy any rogue branches that could easily come loose, now is the time to tackle them. "Strong winds can easily send branches flying, and they could wind up smashing your windows or damaging your car. Try to trim back any small trees or bushes surrounding your home to help minimise the chance of these being able to cause any damage," says Dave.

Close all windows and doors

It's a simple step, but an important one to stop storm damage. Home insurance company, Chill Insurance suggest you "close every door and window" before the bad weather comes. "Doors whipping open and slamming shut might cause accidents. Closing doors and windows will prevent any wind from entering your home which may cause internal damage. An open window may be blown off its hinges during high winds."