King Charles' Christmas plans at royal residences - including 20-foot tree

We may only be at the start of October, but talk has turned to Christmas already, and for King Charles' team it's a meticulously planned occasion. The Royal Collection Trust has just revealed when the royal residences will be decked out for the season and when they will open doors for festive visitors. Keep reading to discover what Christmas delights will await you at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse over the next few months…

Early decorating at Palace of Holyroodhouse

© Jane Massey Photography of the 2024 Christmas decorations in the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland

The first royal home to be given a festive makeover will be the Palace of Holyroodhouse, at the foot of Edinburgh’s iconic Royal Mile. The halls will be decked from 20 November and won't be taken down until 5 January 2026. The striking wood-panelled Throne Room will be the setting for two majestic 12-foot-high Christmas trees and stepping into the Great Gallery will be even more magical than usual with a 15-foot-high Nordmann fir tree. Expect festive wreaths and garlands inside and out, and an incredible table laid out in all its glory with a silver service. Two evenings of Christmas carol performances will take place at the Palace on 9 and 10 December and on 13 December, the Palace will host a Christmas activity day with arts and crafts activities and festive music performances for all the family to enjoy.

A 20-foot Christmas tree at Windsor Castle

© © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 / Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F Windsor Castle is set for a transformation next month

Charles' historic home, Windsor Castle, will pull out all the stops this season. From 27 November until 5 January 2026, members of the public will be able to step inside and admire their world-class Christmas decorations. The crowning glory is the 20-foot-high Nordmann fir tree in St George’s Hall, of course! In keeping with tradition, it will be cut down from Windsor Great Park in time for the festive display. Plus, the Crimson Drawing Room will have another dazzling tree, standing at 16 feet tall. Visit during the Christmas holidays for arts and crafts activities where children can create a Christmas memento to take home.

Buckingham Palace's Christmas shop

© PA Images via Getty Images Buckingham Palace will have a Christmas shop this year

For the very first time, the shop at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace will be transformed into a winter wonderland. This cosy, pop-up shop will be filled with the Royal Collection Trust’s seasonal bestsellers, and you won't want to miss it. It was originally mis-reported that this was a Christmas market, but the team have since set the record straight on the small-scale shop.

WATCH: Why Sandringham is the heart of the royal family for Christmas

Who will King Charles spend Christmas with?

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Royals step out for Christmas Day 2024

His Majesty will, of course, be spending time with his wife, Queen Camilla, over the Christmas period. It is tradition for him to host members of the royal family at Sandringham during this time of year, and this is likely to include his son Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On Christmas Day last year, Charles was also joined by: the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children; Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son, Christopher Wolfie; Mike and Zara Tindall and their children; and Peter Phillips and his children.