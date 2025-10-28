I'm a homes editor and here's how I'm winterproofing my home and garden to avoid disaster

With temperatures already dropping and November around the corner, you're probably thinking about cosy nights in with a hot chocolate by the fire, but is your home prepared for the coming season? Winter takes its toll on properties, and they need to be fully prepped for the low temperatures, battering winds and relentless rain. As someone who writes about homes for a living and spends my spare time doing DIY, here are the steps I'll be taking over the next few weeks to ensure my house is ready for the winter. I promise they are simple – but oh so effective!

Winterproofing around the house

Resealing windows and doors

As the days and nights start to get colder, any draughts in your home will become apparent. I'll be inspecting my windows and door for any sealant that needs redoing. It's one of those jobs that's so easy to put off but you'll be so glad you got it done. If you can't seal up any further, a draught excluder will help.

I'd suggest searching how to adjust the pressure of your specific boiler

Checking the heating works

I've actually already switched mine on this season – in a vain attempt to get some washing dry quicker – but if you haven't already, now is the time to get your heating on for an hour to see if your boiler still works. Top tip: make sure your pressure is in the green section, as low pressure can cause your boiler to cut out and high pressure can cause long-term damage. If you need to adjust the pressure, I recommend following a YouTube video. To increase it, it's usually a simple job of opening two valves at the same time and watching the pressure gauge move up.

Bleeding radiators

I simply go around touching all my radiators to feel for cold spots, and if I find one, I then bleed the radiator. It's so easy to do, just use the radiator key and wait until you see water trickling out the top, then you know you've released all the air. Once complete, you'll have fully efficient radiators that will heat up nicely, keeping you toasty and warm.

Switching to a thicker duvet is a must

Switching quilts

It's time to up your duvet tog! It makes such a difference to keeping warm in winter which will mean you save money on your heating bills. We have a clever quilt from Simba that comes with a summer and autumn option, and you clip them together for extra warmth in winter – it's genius.

Electric blanket on

I keep my electric blanket in storage in the summer months, and then when I start feeling chilly, I crack it out and keep it on my bed, under my sheet, for months. It's great for a little boost of heat while you're brushing your teeth and washing your face so you can climb into a toasty cocoon. Bliss!

Winterproofing the garden

Moving/covering garden furniture

It may seem like an unnecessary task, but this step will really help preserve the life of your outdoor furniture. If you can't move your pieces into a shed or garage, I suggest buying a tarpaulin cover to protect them from the elements.

I cover my outdoor table and chairs each winter

The final grass cut

This is at the top of my to-do list. I'm waiting for my grass to be dry enough, but I also don't want to leave it too late as mowing your lawn in winter isn't generally advised. Cutting it down will allow the limited sunlight in the colder months to penetrate as if it's too long it can get covered up.

Clearing out drains and gutters

Not a fun job at all. I've gone around all my drains outside my house and unblocked any debris that has fallen in, despite having drain grates. I'll be leaving my gutters to the professionals though, as I don't have a ladder big enough.

Raking the leaves

Before my final mow of the season, I'll give my lawn a good going over with a rake to get rid of any leaves. Harry Bodell, a garden landscaper with over 10 years of experience and an expert for PriceYourJob, explains: "As the colder weather starts to hit, the leaves will start tumbling down from trees and onto our gardens. This can quickly build up to them smothering your lawn, blocking the already reduced sunlight and encouraging diseases, so it is important to regularly remove any debris and leaves."