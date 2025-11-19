How to prevent car windows freezing - with 2 unexpected household items

As the weather cools and the frost creeps in, the last thing you need to darken your already pitch black mornings is a frozen windscreen and nothing to clear it with.

Never fear! There are a variety of methods to prevent a car's windscreen from freezing using items you can find in your kitchen cupboards.

Leave the credit cards and ice scrapers to the side and swap them out for a 10-second homemade water bottle, a humble onion and a splash of vinegar, and watch the crusted surface evaporate from your windscreen.

Ahead of the depths of winter, HELLO! caught up with the experts to gather tips and tricks that will save you a morning full of chilly frustration as you battle with the elements.

The safest, fastest ways to defrost car windows

While we've all grown up on the myth that you should pour hot water from the kettle over your frozen windscreen, there are much better, safer methods that protect both the car and you.

Founder and CEO of mobile car services platform Washdoctors, Will Mapstone, told HELLO!: "If you make the mistake of pouring hot water on the car, you firstly run the risk of cracking or shattering the window, and you leave behind more water on the car ready for it to re-freeze.

"So our nifty little solution to this is using a zip lock bag with warm (NOT HOT) water in it (from the tap). Then you use this to massage it around the windows, so it is essentially like a hot water bottle on the windscreen."

Will continued: "This means you can apply the heat to the areas you most need quickly, without it running off and refreezing. Of course, this method is completely safe; you don't need anything special other than one zip-lock bag, and you can also reuse it time and time again."

Car service specialist Drew Munday offered an alternative solution and said: "The safest and fastest way to defrost your car is to use the vehicle’s heating system as intended: start the engine, direct warm air at the windscreen, and allow it to melt the ice gradually.

"Whatever you do, avoid hot water; the sudden temperature change can cause the glass to crack instantly."

© Getty Images Rubbing the exposed half of an onion on your windscreen can prevent it from freezing

The two household items that stop car windows from freezing

Surprisingly, there are items in your kitchen cupboards that can prevent the problem altogether, and if applied correctly, can stop your car windows from freezing over as the weather cools down.

First things first, an onion is an excellent vegetable to keep handy when it comes to defrosting cars, as its natural oils create a protective barrier. For this to be effective, simply cut the onion in half and rub the exposed surface all over the windows and other spots you would like to keep frost-free the night before a predicted cold front. The onion's oils will sit on the surface and form a thin, protective barrier against the formation of frost on windows. Cons: It leaves a smeary mess and can smell. A splash of vinegar mixed with water will also do the trick. Find yourself a spray bottle and prepare the homemade mixture the next time a freeze is on its way. Fill the bottle with three-quarters of vinegar and one-quarter of water and spray the solution onto your car's windows and mirrors before you head to bed. This method is effective because of the acetic acid in the vinegar, which lowers the freezing point of water, ultimately making it harder for ice to form on the car's surfaces. Cons: It can damage the paintwork over time if used undiluted or frequently.

Both should be used as an emergency fix, not a daily routine.

© Getty Images Fill a spray bottle with three-quarters of vinegar and douse your windscreen the night before an expected freeze

Preventative night-before tricks for ice-free mornings

When it comes to cold weather, being over-prepared will always pay off as you get ahead of the effects of frost before it infiltrates your time.

Drew suggested: "Preventative night-before tricks can also save a lot of time. Covering your windscreen with a snow cover, frost guard, or even an old towel can stop ice from forming overnight and dramatically speed up your morning routine.

"Parking facing east can help too, as the first morning sunlight naturally warms the glass and loosens frost. If you have access to a garage, even a cold one, keeping the car inside will significantly reduce frost formation."

He concluded: "And always remove snow or moisture before parking at night - leaving water on the glass is one of the quickest ways to guarantee a frozen windscreen by morning."

Expert-approved winter car care tips

As we settle into the colder months, there are numerous ways we can look after our cars and help them function at their best during harsh temperatures.

From keeping the windscreen clear to being vigilant on the roads and altering our styles of driving to be more cautious, winter driving requires attention to detail.

Will highlighted: "It is worth noting that it's the perfect time of year to ensure that the screen wash fluid has sufficient antifreeze in it.

© Getty Images Make sure you don't pour water from the kettle over the car's windows

"We often get from customers during the winter that their screen wash fluid is empty or stopped working, but it is actually that the fluid has frozen in the pipes because they were not using the correct fluid.

"This again is terrible if you're on a long drive in the winter and your screen wash doesn't work because it is frozen. So it's a must to get the right concentration of antifreeze in your screen wash."

Another key thing to know how to do when the weather turns is to defog car windows quickly and efficiently so that it doesn't impact your driving ability.

To do this, once inside your car, turn your heater to the highest setting and switch on the air conditioning to dehumidify the air.

Make sure you switch off the air recirculation to bring fresh, drier air into the car and wind down your windows slightly to help exchange moist inside air with drier outside air. You can also use the rear window defogger if necessary.