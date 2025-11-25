Should you let your dog sleep in your bed? Experts settle the debate - once and for all

Nothing beats a big, cosy cuddle from your dog at nighttime but letting your furry friend share your pillow and duvet could be impacting your health and sleep quality more than you think.

For many dog lovers, the question of whether or not to let the dog sleep in the bed with you is a nightly dilemma.

Their warmth and undeniable cuteness make it oh so tempting, but questions about hygiene, sleep quality, and boundaries should be addressed before you curl up under the covers with all that fur.

I am definitely guilty of allowing my pooch to jump up onto my covers and hunker down for the evening, especially as the cold creeps in, but am I ruining my chances at a good night's sleep?

HELLO! asked the experts to weigh in on this age-old debate and outline the true risks of letting your dog sleep in your bed, before it's too late!

Is it sanitary for a dog to sleep in your bed?

When it comes to whether or not you should let your dog sleep in your bed, hygiene is often the first concern on many pet owners’ minds, and for good reason.

Dogs naturally carry dirt, pollen, and outdoor bacteria in their fur and while most are harmless, they can transfer allergens and germs to your bedding.

Regular grooming, flea and tick prevention and washing your dog’s bedding, as well as your own, frequently can minimise most risks but not get rid of them entirely.

In order to make sure you are keeping your bed as clean as possible, experts also recommend washing your dog’s paws and coat before bedtime.

To help make the answer to your question easier to work out, Kara Gammell, pet insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket, revealed: "Having a pet in bed isn’t always spoiling them - the real question is why they’re there.

"If it’s down to behavioural issues like separation anxiety, a vet or behaviourist assessment could help.

"Addressing the root cause can make it easier to transition your pet to their own space, which often means better sleep for everyone and less tension between partners."

Fatima Maktari, pet expert and Founder of Tribal Pet Foods, weighed in and said: "It’s really a personal call.

"People often imagine it’s automatically unhygienic, but if your dog is healthy and looked after, it’s generally fine. A lot of owners actually find it helps them relax and sleep better as dogs can be incredibly calming."

She went on to say: "But there are some real caveats besides the obvious ones: if you have a weak immune system, very prone to allergies, or a dog who loves rolling in things they shouldn’t, then it’s better to keep a bit of distance."

© Getty Images Sleeping in bed with your dog may be affecting the quality of your sleep

What percentage of dogs sleep in their owners' beds?

While you may be worried about your choice to let your dog sleep in your bed at nighttime, you are very much not on your own.

In the UK, research shows that a lot more pet owners are cuddling up to their furry companions after dark than they might let on.

Kara explained: "New research from pet insurance experts at MoneySuperMarket reveals that nearly half (44%) of British dog and cat owners share their bed with their pets - and many are regularly woken up during the night as a result.

"The survey of more than 1,000 pet owners found that one in three (32%) lose sleep because their pets wake them at least once a night."

She added: "Among parents with one child, a quarter say they’re disturbed multiple times nightly, and 22% of 25–34-year-olds face the same struggle."

© Getty Images Dogs can track in dirt on their coats

Where should your dog sleep at night?

This next detail often depends on your lifestyle, your dog’s temperament and what helps both of you get the best rest at night.

Many owners prefer giving their dog a designated spot such as a warm, cosy dog bed, crate, or sleeping mat. This promotes routine and a clear boundary so that the dog knows where they are going once it is time to get cosy.

Crates can be especially beneficial for puppies or anxious dogs as they provide a safe, den-like space that encourages healthy sleep habits.

Other dogs may be perfectly content sleeping in the bedroom but on the floor or in their own dog bed where they can feel close to you without disturbing your sleep.

In order to find the best sleeping spot for your pooch, Kara suggests first finding the root cause as to why your dog finds comfort in being in the bed beside you.

Once you know this, you can start to address why they are waking up so regularly in the night and find a sleeping routine suitable to their needs.

© Getty Images It could be a good idea to crate train your dog instead

She said: "Adult dogs typically sleep for 60–80% of the night but if your pup is waking you up regularly, it could be more than just a bad dream.

"Health issues like kidney disease or diabetes can disrupt their rest - and yours as a result. That’s why it’s so important to get unusual behaviour checked by a vet early."

Fatima outlined: "I would always try and train your dog to sleep in its own bed but some dogs are happiest right next to you.

"Others settle better in their own bed whether that is in the same or another room. Therefore do what works best for you and your dog.

"If you decide your bed is best for you and your dog, be sensible and follow the rules and ensure your dog is healthy and settled. If you suffer from allergies or have medical issues, it is advisable to sleep in your own space, still nearby if you both like the comfort but with clear boundaries."