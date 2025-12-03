The heating 'zones' trick that warms your house for less - and the ideal temperature for every room

Warming your home for the winter months is a challenge at the best of times. Whether you are working from home all day and need to use the thermostat regularly or are just trying not to freeze during your evening Netflix binge, this time of year can become eye-wateringly expensive.

However, there are a few tips and tricks we can all try and implement before reaching for the dial and racking up the heating bill - and I'm not only talking about wearing a ridiculous number of layers at all times.

Optimising your space to fend off the freeze might just be the key to keeping warm for less this wintertime. Adopting a heating zone strategy will mean you'll be toasty but not broke as the chill infiltrates houses and flats across the world.

I am definitely guilty of turning on the heat too early, and often, so I asked for help from the experts. Here's how they suggested HELLO! readers warm up their homes without breaking the bank.

Heat only the rooms you use

First things first, it is important to only heat the rooms you are actually using. It might sound obvious, but how many times have you blasted the heat and then disappeared upstairs or nipped to the shop while the meter runs?

This method is often described as heat zoning and refers to the localised use of central heating as opposed to using it in a general fashion.

It involves turning down the radiators in each room and only targeting the areas you spend most time in so that you are maximising the use you get out of the heating.

Stephen Hankinson, heating expert at Electric Radiators Direct, broke it down for HELLO! and said: "Zoned heating is perfect for keeping your rooms at the ideal temperature. Maintaining the ideal temperature in each room is essential for comfort, better sleep, and improved energy efficiency. Electric radiators provide the perfect solution for creating customised heating zones, allowing you to heat your home more effectively and efficiently."

He continued: "Zoned heating can also help reduce your energy bills. By only heating the rooms you're using rather than wasting energy on unused spaces, you can significantly cut costs while ensuring every area of your home remains at the optimum temperature."

The expert suggested using "smart-controlled WiFi heating" as it allows you "to manage your home’s warmth with ease, offering precise zoning for every room". He went on to add: "With compatible apps, you can adjust temperatures and schedules remotely – as long as you have an internet connection, your heating remains fully customisable to suit your lifestyle."

It is also good to note that you can zone gas radiators by twisting the TRV dial (the numbered valve on the side) down to one or two in unused rooms.

© Getty Images Splitting your home into heating zones will help save money

What temperature should you keep each room at?

As we all know, different rooms in the house lose or gain heat at different rates, so it is helpful to identify which ones will need more attention and which will look after themselves.

Rooms attached to the exterior walls of the house tend to run colder while rooms nestled towards the middle of the foundations are warmer.

Stephen put together a guide on how best to gauge the perfect temperature for each room. He advised:

"Bedroom: 16-18°C. A cooler room helps your body regulate its natural sleep cycle, promoting deeper rest.

Living Room: 18-21°C. If you’re watching TV or reading, a slightly warmer environment might be preferable, but layering up with throws rather than cranking up the heating can help keep energy bills down.

Kitchen: 18-20°C. Good ventilation is also key to preventing overheating and excess humidity in this space.

Bathroom: 22-24°C. Consider investing in a heated towel rail or underfloor heating to keep the space cosy without overheating the rest of your home.

Children and Baby Rooms: 18-21°C. Avoid excessive bedding, as overheating can increase the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) in infants.

Ideal Temperature for Pets: 18-20°C depending on breed and species. Most pets are comfortable in the same indoor temperatures that we enjoy, with 18–20°C generally being ideal."

The best rooms to prioritise for warmth during winter

The most effective way to manage your heating bills is to prioritise which rooms you need to heat and when you need to heat them. Gone are the days of heating up whole houses for the sake of it.

Intentionally using the thermostat will save you stress and financial panic this winter as you begin to notice when heat is going to waste.

Michael Arrowsmith, manager at Etheridge Windows, said: "In winter, your living room should typically be the first priority because it’s usually where families spend the most time. Bedrooms come next, especially if anyone struggles with the cold at night."

He added: "Bathrooms are worth a gentle level of heat to avoid dampness, but they don’t need to be overly warm. Anything beyond that depends on your daily routine."

© Getty Images Every room is the house has a different optimal temperature

Common heating mistakes that waste money in winter

Despite having the best intentions, while we get used to implementing heating zones, we're bound to make some mistakes along the way.

Whether it's leaving the radiators running at too high a temperature or leaving windows ajar while the heating is on, getting it all just right sometimes feels impossible.

The experts helped by identifying some of the most common mistakes before we all go and make them ourselves.

Home renovations expert at Capable Group, Yan Margulis, revealed: "The biggest error that I see homeowners commit is running all the radiators at the same temperature throughout the house.

"This makes the whole setup energy inefficient and also results in uneven heating where some places are very hot and some cold. Another very common mistake is to overlook maintenance actions like bleeding radiators or checking thermostatic radiator valves which can have a big impact on the performance."