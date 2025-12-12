Ben Fogle, 52, shares glimpse of divisive sleeping arrangement

Ben Fogle, 52, shares his magnificent family home in Henley with his beloved wife of 19 years, Marina, and their two children, Ludovic and Iona. The family moved there in 2019, when they left London behind for the sprawling country home, which sits on 1.3 acres of land, and has a multitude of exciting luxurious features including a tennis court and swimming pool.

As the TV presenter frequently shares glimpses inside of the family home to his social media pages, we know for sure that the main property itself is just as fabulous, with three bedrooms, a breakfast room and a summer room. However, Ben's most recent photograph of the house might prove to be quite divisive.

On Thursday, 11 December, he took to Instagram to share an incredibly sweet snapshot from his bed, where he was sitting under the covers reading a magazine, but with a twist that has historically divided people.

His two pet dogs had climbed into the bed with him, perfectly snuggled on top of the covers. It isn't the first time that we've seen Ben's dogs climb into the bed with him, and he doesn't seem to mind.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Ben Fogle's Family

Ben Fogle's fans praised him

In the comment section for his post, his fans inundated him with praise. One wrote: "The epitome of posh, reading Country Life in your Labrador festooned bed with your William Morris wallpaper. Perfect."

Another penned: "Haha, I can relate - we have two black Labradors who’ve completely taken over our beds."

However, other people would consider letting dogs in the bed to be a complete faux pas in the house, such as Victoria Beckham, who was recently caught shooing her dogs down when they tried to get up onto the sofa in a video shared by her son, Cruz.

What do the experts think about dogs sleeping in beds?

When we asked the experts whether they think having dogs in your bed is unhygienic, even they were divided!

Fatima Maktari, a pet expert and the founder of British pet food brand Tribal Pet Foods, spoke to HELLO!, telling us her take on the debate surrounding whether or not dogs should be sleeping in beds, deeming it "really a personal call".

© Getty Images It is ultimately up to the owner whether they want the dog in their bed or not

She also told us: "People often imagine it's automatically unhygienic, but if your dog is healthy and looked after, it's generally fine. A lot of owners actually find it helps them relax and sleep better as dogs can be incredibly calming."

If you would like to have your dogs sleep in bed with you, there are many factors to consider health and hygiene-wise before making the decision, but ultimately it is most important to do what is best for both you and your dog.