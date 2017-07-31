Mel Gibson knocks £2.3million off asking price for his Malibu home – take a look inside

Homes

Mel Gibson has been forced to knock £2.3million off the asking price for his Malibu home after it failed to sell following a year on the market. The ocean-view estate was originally listed for $17.5million (around £13.3million) in July 2017, but has yet to find a buyer.

The Braveheart actor has owned the private 5.5 acre estate for the past ten years after purchasing it from X Files star David Duchovny and Tea Leoni in 2008, and looks set to make an impressive £2.2million profit on his purchase if it sells for the new asking price.

MORE: See more celebrity homes here

Mel has certainly added personality to the home; the décor of the estate gives a nod to the actor's Catholic religion and his interest in history with intricate woodwork and custom brick and stone detailing throughout. The secluded property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a detached guest house and separate pool house/ gym. The new owners will also be able to take advantage of the two swimming pools at the home, including a full regulation lap pool.

It is not the only home owned by the Hollywood star; Mel also owns multiple other properties in Agoura, in the hills just above Malibu. Click through to see more of the ocean-view estate…

Photo: Trulia

Mel's home has two swimming pools, including this leisure pool that overlooks the Malibu hills. There is also a hot tub out on the terrace, while a separate lap pool is just a few steps away. The home has a separate pool house that could also be used as a gym.

Photo: Trulia

The entire estate has a similar décor, with neutral walls and dark wooden flooring. This bedroom has a traditional wood and stone open fireplace, a large double bed and dual aspect doors that open out onto a terrace. A large painting hangs on display over the bed.

Photo: Trulia

There are five bathrooms in Mel's home, including this large suite which has a free-standing traditional bathtub in the middle of the room. There is a double vanity dresser that looks out onto the garden through the numerous windows that line the bathroom walls.

Photo: Trulia

The home has a combined living and dining room area, all of which is decorated with hard wood flooring and furnishings. There are wooden beams across the ceiling, along with gold hanging lights and numerous lamps around the room. Mel has furnished the living room with leather armchairs, while he can seat up to ten guests at the long wooden dining table.

Photo: Trulia

This separate living area has a lot of character, with stairs that lead up to a mezzanine level and wooden beams across the ceiling. The room is currently furnished with a cream sofa and chaise longue, with artwork hanging on the walls and three separate stone archways that lead through to the living room and dining room.

Photo: Trulia

One of the highlights of the property is the incredible ocean views from the garden, the perfect place for the future owners to relax and watch the sunset in complete peace and privacy, all within easy proximity to many of the best locations of Malibu and Los Angeles.

Photo: Trulia

