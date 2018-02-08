How to get an eco-friendly nursery like Kylie Jenner

It's nothing but the best for Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi! A new report has revealed that the reality TV star has gone 100 per cent natural when it comes to furnishing her little girl's bedroom.
Kylie, 20, who shares Stormi with her partner Travis Scott, is believed to have bought only organic and sustainable products for her baby's nursery. Sources told TMZ that painted items are chemical-free and wooden products are straight from sustainable sources.
The news outlet reports that Kylie spent $3,500 (£2,502) on a changing table by Bancroft and $400 (£286) on an organic cot mattress. The pair also reportedly bought cute wooden teether bears, carved in wood from the native forests of the south of Chile - all items are by online retailer Petit Tresor.
The trend for organic baby furnishings has hit the UK too, with many stars buying natural products for their nurseries.
