How to get an eco-friendly nursery like Kylie Jenner

The reality TV star has reportedly gone eco-friendly for her baby's nursery

...
Kylie Jenner
It's nothing but the best for Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi! A new report has revealed that the reality TV star has gone 100 per cent natural when it comes to furnishing her little girl's bedroom.

Kylie, 20, who shares Stormi with her partner Travis Scott, is believed to have bought only organic and sustainable products for her baby's nursery. Sources told TMZ that painted items are chemical-free and wooden products are straight from sustainable sources.

The news outlet reports that Kylie spent $3,500 (£2,502) on a changing table by Bancroft and $400 (£286) on an organic cot mattress. The pair also reportedly bought cute wooden teether bears, carved in wood from the native forests of the south of Chile - all items are by online retailer Petit Tresor.

The trend for organic baby furnishings has hit the UK too, with many stars buying natural products for their nurseries.

Click through our gallery to see eco-friendly nursery products available in the UK…

We love this knitted blanket in mint by The Little Green Sheep store. It's 100 per cent organic cotton and priced £29.95 from thelittlegreensheep.co.uk.

This gorgeous Ergobaby baby carrier is made from organic cotton – get yours from kiddies-kingdom.com, priced £109.90.

This natural wooden rocker is just adorable! It is made by Charlie Crane of France and priced £169. It comes in three fabric colours with a removable cover.

John Lewis sell this cute Alma mini crib by Bloom which boasts baby-safe finishes: MDF-free and formaldehyde free. Priced £299.99.

Be just like little Stormi with this wooden rattle. The Grimm's Rattle with five large rings is ethically made with solid alder wood and treated with non-toxic, plant-based oil. £11.50 from babipur.co.uk.

How cute is this babygrow?! The Frugi Babygrow is made from organic cotton and is available from welovefrugi.com at £19.

Go natural for your little one's cot mattress like Kylie and opt for an organic 'natural twist' latex cot mattress. This one by Little Green Sheep is completely chemical-free with pure natural latex using sap from the Hevea tree. Priced £145.

The Ergopouch winter sleep suit from buggybaby.co.uk is fantastic as it's made with natural fibres and works as a sleeping bag or sleepsuit. Priced from £33.59.

