8 Photos | Homes

The best Mother's Day flowers from M&S, Aldi and more

Say it with flowers this Mother's Day

...
The best Mother's Day flowers from M&S, Aldi and more
You're reading

The best Mother's Day flowers from M&S, Aldi and more

1/8
Next

All the times duo Ant and Dec have appeared on television separately
Fortnum-Mason-Enchanted-Bloom

Still on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Say it with flowers! These beautiful bouquets are the ideal way to treat your mum this Mothering Sunday, and are suitable for all budgets – ranging from just £2.50 up to £65.

Better still, many of the fresh bouquets are still available to order online for delivery on Mother's Day, so you can rest assured that your mum will still receive a special treat even if you can't be with her to mark the occasion. Click through the gallery to see our pick of the bunch…

Fortnum & Mason Enchanted Bloom bouquet

Who wouldn't love to receive these beautiful Fortnum & Mason blooms on Mother's Day? The Enchanted Blooms selection features a mix of pastel garden roses with mint, lavender flowers and Senecio, creating a beautiful and fragrant bouquet.

£65.00 for 11 stems, order at fortnumandmason.com

Marks-Spencer-outdoor-hanging-basket

Marks and Spencer Mother's Day hanging basket

If you're looking for something a little different to the traditional bouquet, you can't go wrong with this outdoor hanging basket from Marks & Spencer. Filled with lilac dianthus plants and trailing ivy, this wicker hanging basket will make a pretty addition to her garden this spring.

£25, Marks & Spencer stores and marksandspencer.com.

Appleyard-spring-coulis

Appleyard London Spring Coulis bouquet

Brighten up your mum's day with this colourful Spring Coulis bouquet from Appleyard London. Filled with yellow and orange roses, cerise germini and blue thistles, it's sure to put a spring in her step.

£39.99, from appleyardflowers.com.

farmdrop-mothers-day-bouquet

 Farmdrop Hat Box bouquet

Pull out all the stops with this multi-coloured bouquet, which is comprised of fresh seasonal blooms in shades of pink and white. The flowers are beautifully packaged in a Tregothnan hat box, and is sure to put a smile on her face this Mother's Day.

Available for £60 from farmdrop.com.

Floom-mothers-day

Floom Mother's Day bouquet

Show your mum you care by ordering a bouquet from online florists Floom this Mother's Day. You can rest-assured that your order will be coming from one of London's finest local florists, and will be artfully and creatively arranged to produce a memorable Mother's Day treat.

Prices from £29, order at floom.com.

Aldi-Specially-Selected-Pink-Rose-and-Lily-Mixed-Bouquet

Aldi Mother's Day flowers

You don't need to spend a fortune to treat your mum to high-quality flowers this Mother's Day. Aldi's Specialbuys from 8 March include an array of flowers and beautiful bouquets ranging from £2.50 to £20.

Available in Aldi stores from 8 March.

Lidl-Candy-Floss-Bouquet

Lidl Mother's Day bouquets

Lidl is also launching a range of luxury bouquets, just in time for Mother's Day. The budget supermarket, which was voted Fresh Flower Supermarket of 2017, has everything from lilies to roses and chrysanthemums, with all bouquets under £20. But one of our favourites has to be the Candy Floss Bouquet, which features hints of millennial pink.

£10, available in Lidl stores from 9 March.

Bunches-Foxdenton-gin

Bunches and Foxdenton Estate Gin bundle

What better way to spoil her this Mother's Day than with flowers and gin? Foxdenton Estate Gin has partnered with online florists Bunches to create three special gin bundles, which will include your choice of a 70cl Foxdenton rhubarb or raspberry gin, or a miniature taster four pack, paired with a beautiful bouquet. So good you may just be tempted to keep it for yourself!

Gin Tasting Gift Bouquet by Bunches & Foxdenton Estate Gin, £42.99, available at bunches.co.uk

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries