With her own furniture collection for Harveys to her name, it's no surprise that Louise Redknapp has a love of interior design. The former Strictly Come Dancing star is believed to live in Oxshott, Surrey, following her split from husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, and has occasionally offered a glimpse at the home she shares with their two sons, Charlie and Beau, on Instagram.

Speaking at the launch of her sofas collection, Louise said she wanted people to feel "comfortable" when they visited her home, and admitted her tastes erred on the side of "boring" but "stylish", opting for neutral tones of grey – something she is trying to change as she learns more about interior design. Although she doesn't often share photos from her house on social media, the 43-year-old does occasionally post glimpses at family life. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Louise's home…

Louise gave fans a look inside her kitchen when her son Charlie had friends round to visit one evening – taking over the space with McDonald's takeaways. "You can only imagine the state of my kitchen this morning," she captioned the photo, which gave a look at her black glossy dining table and neutral décor, with cream walls and slatted blinds hanging at the bay windows.

The 43-year-old's kitchen is sleek and stylish, with a muted palette of grey, cream and black. A coffee machine is visible on the worktop, and Louise also has a wine fridge filled with bottles of wine and fizz.

The mum-of-two described her living room as "quite basic" – and offered a little peek at the space with this photo, which showed her son carrying her through the house. "I have a long unit, a big L-shape sofa… because I'm slightly OCD I like everything to match, so I have two big armchairs and a big central table, then a dining room table behind, so it's all very studio apartment living," Louise said at the launch of her Harveys collection.

Louise favours a muted palette of grey tones, but has added accessories like a black vase and framed wall art to add impact to an otherwise plain room.

The former Strictly star's garden is large and private, offering plenty of space for her and her children to relax. As well as having a huge lawn, there is also a spacious decking area with an outdoor sofa and table – ideal for enjoying the summer heatwave we had.

Louise shared a peek at herself and close friend Daisy Lowe enjoying the sun in her garden in summer 2017, with the pair putting their feet up on the grey cushioned outdoor sofa. "Enjoying a bit of sun today with @daisylowe thanks Beau for the snap. #chilling #home," she captioned the photo.

