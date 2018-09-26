Inside Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susannah Constantine's house

Inside Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susannah Constantine's house
Inside Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susannah Constantine's house

Susannah Constantine has the perfect place to retreat after her tiring Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals! The What Not to Wear host, who is competing on the show with Anton Du Beke, lives in a beautiful Sussex home with her husband Sten and their three children.

The 56-year-old often gives glimpses into her family home on social media, revealing some quirky accessories such as a neon light and striking wall art that add a modern touch to the period property. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Susannah's home, where she has lived for the past few years after relocating from London…

2-Susannah-Constantine-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram

The living room in Susannah's house has a large bay window with a floral sofa  and leather armchairs, plus a desk where she can work on her latest book (or do some online shopping, judging by this photo). The room has a neutral colour scheme, but Susannah has added bold touches with a neon light spelling out the word 'smell', and vases of fresh flowers.

3-Susannah-Constantine-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram

Susannah has topped her desk with a decorative lamp, a glass of fresh flowers, and a framed family photo.

4-Susannah-Constantine-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

The bedroom is also painted in a muted cream tone, with 'love' embroidered cushions and some framed artwork adding the decorative touches. Family photos and a lamp add the finishing touches.

5-Susannah-Constantine-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The downstairs of Susannah's home is an open plan, with the living room and office area leading on to a spacious kitchen and dining room. Wooden flooring runs throughout, while spotlights and hanging pendants fill the kitchen with light.

6-Susannah-Constantine-house-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram

Susannah is a fan of adding fresh flowers around her home, and placed a vase of daffodils on the dining table alongside a candle.

7-Susannah-Constantine-house-artwork
Photo: © Instagram

Although much of the artwork in Susannah's home is traditional, she has also added some bolder pieces such as this colourful print created by her daughter Esme.

