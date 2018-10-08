Inside Strictly star Katie Piper’s stylish family home

...
Inside Strictly star Katie Piper’s stylish family home
You're reading

Inside Strictly star Katie Piper’s stylish family home

1/8
Next

Buckingham Palace under renovation – take a peek inside some of the stunning rooms
1-Katie-Piper-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

When she’s not busy rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing, there’s one place Katie Piper loves to be - home! The doting mum-of-two often shares glimpses at family life with her husband Richard Sutton and their two young daughters - Belle and Penelope - offering a look inside her gorgeous home in the process.

STORY: Katie Piper reveals the inspiring reason she's doing Strictly 

The philanthropist has styled her home to perfection, with glamorous mirrored furniture, luxurious fabrics and on-trend touches throughout. But of course, as a family home, there are plenty of children’s toys and books around.

Katie’s living room is both chic and cosy, with a plush grey velvet sofa, pale grey walls and a large mirror with ornate silver frame. Where better to relax after a long day rehearsing with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez? Scroll through the gallery to see more of Katie’s beautiful home...

2-Katie-Piper-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The downstairs of the home has wooden flooring and a cream colour scheme. Katie has fresh flowers and framed photos on display, alongside her baby daughter Penelope’s colourful pink high chair.

3-Katie-Piper-house
Photo: © Instagram

Katie has added glamorous touches to her living room with a mirrored cabinet that could be difficult to keep clean with two young children in the house! Framed family photos are on display on shelving, along with a few trinkets and a silver lamp.

4-Katie-Piper-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

This room has a pretty pink colour scheme, with jacquard wallpaper and a cosy armchair  in a complementary shade.

5-Katie-Piper-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

The dining room also has a neutral decor and wooden flooring, with a white oval table at the centre, that also doubles up as a play area for Belle.

6-Katie-Piper-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Katie’s kitchen has white fitted cabinets with black worktops, and offers plenty of space for her to cook up healthy family meals. The mum-of-two has various appliances out on the worktops, including a microwave, a stand mixer and baby bottle steriliser.

7-Katie-Piper-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram

How we’d love a wardrobe like Katie’s! The TV personality appears to have a huge walk-in wardrobe with rails of clothing and drawers to keep everything organised, as well as a grey stool and plenty of floor space for getting ready.

8-Katie-Piper-house-playroom
Photo: © Instagram

Katie has also given fans a glimpse at her daughter’s room, which has plenty of toys to keep her entertained. Two wall-mounted bookshelves have been filled with a selection of children’s books, and there is also a small table and chairs where the youngster can sit down to play or read.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries