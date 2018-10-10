Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Neil and Katya Jones' marital home

...
1-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Katya Jones and her husband Neil have been the subject of much speculation about their marriage after pictures emerged of Katya kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh. But their Instagram feeds showcase their seemingly happy marriage along with their pet dog Crumble at their home in London.

The 29-year-old dancer publicly apologised to her husband after she was seen kissing comedian Seann in the street, tweeting: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Katya and Neil live together in London and have been married since August 2013. The couple often share photos from inside their house on social media, offering a glimpse at their stylish décor and cosy spots to relax after long days of training and rehearsals for the BBC show. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

2-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The couple's living room looks ultra-cosy and stylish, with a large grey corner sofa adorned with various scatter cushions and a cosy faux fur throw. The couple have used a large trunk as a coffee table, topped with a vase of fresh flowers and candles. Navy curtains hang at the windows, which overlook Neil and Katya's garden.

3-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Neil shared a photo of his wife cuddling up on the sofa with their dog Crumble. The room is the perfect place to unwind after work, with a number of cosy throws and cushions to make it extra comfortable.

4-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Katya and Neil's kitchen is modern with pale grey wooden cabinets and integrated appliances. The couple have cream marble worktops and have added a pop of colour with a vase of fresh flowers.

5-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Another glimpse at the couple's kitchen shows it has wooden flooring and pale grey splashbacks, with a wooden clock hung on the wall above the sink.

6-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram

The couple often share photos from their bathroom, which has textured wall tiles and a combined bath/ shower.

7-Katya-Jones-Neil-Jones-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Katya shared this amusing snap of husband Neil relaxing in bed with their pet dog Crumble, offering a glimpse at their bedroom décor, with a grey upholstered bed, wooden flooring and white bedside table. The couple have white checked bedding that fits in with their muted colour scheme.

