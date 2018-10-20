A look inside Strictly's Kate Silverton's home with husband Mike Heron

A look inside Strictly's Kate Silverton's home with husband Mike Heron
A look inside Strictly's Kate Silverton's home with husband Mike Heron

1-Kate-Silverton-Strictly-launch
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Silverton has been a popular contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2018, and when she hasn’t been busy rehearsing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, she’s been keen to spend as much time as possible at home with her husband Mike Heron and their two young children – Wilbur and Clemency.

The 48-year-old has been sharing photos of life at their family home in London on Instagram, and as well as enjoying seeing the sweet moments Kate shares with her children, fans have also been impressed by her flair for interior design.

Kate and her husband have opted for a minimalist theme in her home, with light colours in her kitchen, dining room and living room – potentially dangerous with children in the house! But it works perfectly, creating a cosy and inviting family home that it’s no wonder she can’t resist showing off. Scroll through to see more of Kate’s house…

2-Kate-Silverton-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

Talk about dining room goals! Kate proudly showcased her room in an Instagram post over the summer, unveiling her “tidy table” and gorgeous décor. The room has a wooden dining table with seating for six, and statement pendant lighting hanging overhead. Although the room has a muted colour palette, framed black-and-white photos, wall art and stylish accessories ensure it is anything but boring.

3-Kate-Silverton-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Kate’s kitchen is open plan and joins onto the dining room, making it a great spot for socialising while cooking and hosting guests. The room has glossy white worktops and plenty of space for preparing healthy meals to fuel Strictly rehearsals.

4-Kate-Silverton-children-playroom
Photo: © Instagram

The downstairs of the house has grey wooden flooring, but Kate has added a fluffy rug where her children can sit down and play. White fitted cabinets are stylish and keep the space free from clutter.

4-Kate-Silverton-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram

Kate and Mike also appear to have a traditional log burning fireplace. The BBC newsreader shared a photo of the lit fire on Instagram, writing: "Something so atavistic about a fire – and deliciously decadent during the day… it’s cold and I have to lumber up for training…"

5-Kate-Silverton-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The mum-of-two shared a peek inside her living room with this photo of husband Mike – a former Royal Marine – ahead of the Strictly launch show. The couple have the perfect set-up to watch the show, with a wall-mounted flat-screen television, a wooden media unit and sheepskin rug on the painted wooden flooring.

6-Kate-Silverton-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram

The muted colour scheme runs through the hallway and stairs too, with a training update video from Kate giving a peek at their staircase, which is covered with cream carpets.

7-Kate-Silverton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Kate’s Strictly dance partner Aljaz came round to her house to train, even practicing lifts with her son Wilbur! The pair headed out into the garden to rehearse, showing the pristine lawn and beautiful plants that Kate and Mike have.

