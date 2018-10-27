Inside the home of Strictly couple Aljaz & Janette




1-Janette-Manrara-Aljaz-Skorcanec-event
Photo: © Getty Images

They may have to go head-to-head on Strictly Come Dancing each week as they compete with their respective celebrity dance partners, but behind-the-scenes, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are the picture of marital bliss. The couple, who married in 2017, often share loved-up photos together on social media, occasionally giving a glimpse at their home life in the process.

While Janette hails from Miami and Aljaz is from Slovenia, the pair have settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in July 2017, attended by celebrity friends including Louise Redknapp, Frankie Bridge and Ore Oduba. Scroll through the gallery to get a peek inside the couple’s home…

2-Janette-Manrara-house
Photo: © Instagram

Janette shared a look inside the couple’s living room when she shared a workout video on her Instagram account. The room is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, with enough space for Janette to stretch after dance rehearsals. With wooden flooring and a large cream sofa, it’s a stylish and cosy space for Janette and Aljaz to relax.

3-Janette-Manrara-house
Photo: © Instagram

Strictly professional Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

4-Janette-Manrara-Aljaz-house-mugs
Photo: © Instagram

The 34-year-old is such a Disney lover she and Aljaz even have matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse mugs! Janette shared a photo of their much-needed caffeine fix resting on a wooden coffee table with their garden visible through the window in the background.

5-Janette-Manrara-Aljaz-glitterball
Photo: © Instagram

With two talented dancers in the house, it’s no wonder there are a few awards on display! Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013, can be seen resting on a mirrored cabinet alongside various other accolades and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

