Take a look inside Strictly It Takes Two host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country house

...
Take a look inside Strictly It Takes Two host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country house
You're reading

Take a look inside Strictly It Takes Two host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country house

1/10
Next

Inside the home of Strictly couple Aljaz & Janette
1-Zoe-Ball-ITV
Photo: © Rex

Zoe Ball has been settling into country life after relocating from Brighton to the village of Ditchling, East Sussex at the beginning of the year. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter often shares photos of her gorgeous new home on Instagram, complete with an incredible walled garden and kitchen that has been undergoing a renovation with the help of her boyfriend Michael Reed.

RELATED: Zoe Ball gives fans at her new kitchen renovation

The mum-of-two previously lived two doors away from her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, but decided to move at the beginning of 2018, settling for a £970,000 cottage just an hour's drive away. Zoe appears happier than ever since the move, and previously revealed on her radio show that she had been inundated with cards and flowers from her new neighbours when she first moved in.

With its quaint setting but handy location for travelling into London for work, it's easy to see why she loves it so much! Scroll through the gallery to see more of Zoe's home…

2-Zoe-Ball-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Zoe shared a peek inside her living room while settling down to watch a film earlier this year. The room has dark grey walls with a grey corner sofa and white media unit with her TV resting on top. White shutter blinds have been placed at the window, while a Woody Allen film poster and patterned blanket add a pop of colour.

3-Zoe-Ball-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The room has a soft cream carpet, and Zoe has added decorative touches with framed photos, candles, and a green glass vase. She made training for her Sport Relief challenge more fun by placing her exercise bike in front of the television.

4-Zoe-Ball-kitchen-house
Photo: © Instagram

Zoe's kitchen doesn't look like this anymore! The BBC Radio 2 presenter shared a glimpse at her kitchen before it was ripped out for renovations, showing the space had white fitted cabinets and duck egg blue tiles. The kitchen is open plan with her dining room area and leads through to the living room, making it ideal for entertaining.

5-Zoe-Ball-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Instagram followers got a peek inside Zoe's bedroom when she shared a photo of herself reading on her bed during the summer. The 47-year-old has a white chest of drawers with a TV on top opposite her bed, and fitted wardrobes on the other side of the room.

6-Zoe-Ball-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Zoe's bedroom looks like the perfect place to cuddle up and watch TV with her cats. She has plain white bedding with a quilted pink bedspread that ties in with the muted colour scheme.

7-Zoe-Ball-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram

Can we take a moment to appreciate Zoe's shoe collection?! The mum-of-two gave a peek inside her designated shoe cupboard before Strictly's return in September, showcasing her vast array of footwear lined up and perfectly organised on built-in shelving.

8-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Zoe appears to spend a lot of time in her garden, and shared this photo as she enjoyed an al fresco breakfast in the summer. A rattan sofa and table are the ideal spot to relax outside, and is surrounded by a number of plants and flowers.

9-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

The blonde presenter's garden is surrounded by a high brick wall, and appears to lead up to a second raised seating area that offers idyllic views across the quaint village she has moved to.

10-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Fans were green with envy when they saw her garden covered with purple wisteria in the spring. The walled garden was in full bloom the plant climbing up and along the brickwork and over the top of her garage. Further potted plants and trees are scattered around the garden while a bird house is mounted on the wall, creating a picture-perfect scene.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries