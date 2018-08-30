Take a tour around Strictly star Joe Sugg's house




Joe-Sugg-house
Photo: © Getty Images

He already has over eight million YouTube subscribers, and now Joe Sugg has become a household name after joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line-up alongside professional dance partner Diane Buswell. The 27-year-old, who has been a vlogger for the past six years, offers viewers a regular and unique insight into his home life through his videos, which are filmed from his London home. And while he's understandably keen to keep the exact location of his address private, Joe is happy to give his loyal fans a glimpse inside his home, showing off fun touches like a foosball table and his incredible tech-filled office.

Joe bought his own property in 2016, and gave viewers a glimpse of his new home when he first moved in. "I'll never forget this day," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his house keys as he stood in his new kitchen. Take a look around his modern London home...

jo-sugg-home

Joe recently invited Strictly dance partner Dianne Buswell to his apartment to take part in a game for his YouTube channel. She got to see his snazzy bedroom where he usually films a lot of his video content. But let's take a closer look at his room...

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-bedroom

Many of Joe's videos are filmed from his bedroom. The room has an upholstered bed with plain white bedding, and two striking industrial-style lamps placed on bedside tables at either side.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Joe shared this photo on the proud day he first moved into his home, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen. The room has grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows appear to lead out to a garden/ terrace, and give the added benefit of filling the space with natural light.

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-birthday-party
Photo: © Instagram

Joe hosted his fellow Strictly contestants and other friends at his home to celebrate his 27th birthday in September. We don’t know what we love more – his modern kitchen or his Strictly-themed cake!

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-living-room

The kitchen and living room area is open plan, and appears to have a wraparound garden/ terrace. The 26-year-old has designed the space for entertaining, with large sofas and his foosball table taking pride of place.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-living-room

A grey corner sofa has been topped with red scatter cushions, while floor-length grey curtains cover the patio doors. Rather than opting for a wall-mounted TV, Joe has gone one step further, setting up a home cinema with projector mounted on the ceiling.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway-1
Photo: © Instagram

A set of wooden and glass double doors lead through to the hallway, which has a staircase featuring under-stair lighting, and leads through to a number of other rooms.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway

Joe has added character to his hallway by hanging comic-inspired prints on the walls, but the space has an otherwise neutral decor, with light walls and dark wooden doors.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-office

Joe gave viewers a peek inside his home office on YouTube, showing off the huge amount of technology he uses to film and edit his videos, with two desktop screens plus a laptop. The large corner desk has also been topped with framed posters and memorabilia from his career.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram

The YouTuber gave a peek inside his bathroom as he relaxed after a whirlwind week on Strictly. While we can’t see much, he does appear to have a free-standing bathtub and has added some greenery with plants.

