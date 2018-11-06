Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing Los Angeles and Hamptons homes

...
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing Los Angeles and Hamptons homes
You're reading

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing Los Angeles and Hamptons homes

1/13
Next

Tom Fletcher divides fans after doing this in his family home
1-gwyneth-brad-wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk chose their Hamptons home as the setting for their intimate wedding at the end of September, with their garden transformed for the star-studded occasion. The beautiful bride and her new husband divide their time between the lavish property and another home in Los Angeles, and often share photos from inside each residence on social media.

STORY: Gwyneth Paltrow shares first photos of her wedding day

As you would expect, the Goop founder's houses are luxurious and perfectly-styled; even her children's playroom is pristine, courtesy of professional home organisers, The Home Edit. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gwyneth and Brad's beautiful homes…

Photo: John Dolan

2-Gwyneth-Paltrow-office
Photo: © Instagram

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her office as she posed with her friend Reese Witherspoon's new book on Instagram. The mum-of-two stood in front of a large wooden bookcase that she has filled with an array of books, ornaments and framed family photos, including one of herself and Brad.

3-Gwyneth-Paltrow-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The actress' living room is flawless. The all-white room has marble flooring and a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa. A decorative rug and open log-burning fireplace keep the room cosy for a "lazy Saturday" like Gwyneth and Brad were enjoying here.

4-Gwyneth-Paltrow-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Fans got a glimpse inside Gwyneth's kitchen when she enjoyed a morning coffee in this post.The room has a grey colour scheme and open glass cupboards, with a built-in wine fridge visible in the background.

5-Gwyneth-Paltrow-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen has an industrial feel, with silver cabinets, built-in appliances and a marble splash back behind the oven.

6-Gwyneth-Paltrow-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

This video surreptitiously filmed by Gwyneth's daughter Apple offered another glimpse at the kitchen, which has a marble-topped island in the centre, with ornate glass lights hanging overhead, as well as an array of saucepans. Open shelving allows Gwyneth to display her cooking ingredients, while floor-to-ceiling cupboards offer plenty of storage space.

7-Gwyneth-Paltrow-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her dressing room after a night out, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and mirrored cabinets to store all of her essentials. The perfect place to get ready for a Hollywood event.

8-Gwyneth-Paltrow-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram

As the founder of her own lifestyle brand, it's no wonder Gwyneth's cabinets are filled with a vast array of beauty products. The 46-year-old shared a glimpse as she got glammed up for an outing, offering a peek at her amazing stash in the background.

9-Gwyneth-Paltrow-hallway
Photo: © Instagram

The hallway has a pale grey and white colour scheme with wooden flooring. It's filled with natural light, and has a full-length mirror – ideal for taking selfies.

10-Gwyneth-Paltrow-garden
Photo: © Instagram

The garden at one of Gwyneth's homes has a huge trampoline where her children Apple and Moses can play with their friends. A staircase leads up to an elevated patio area, and there is also a large, perfectly-manicured lawn.

11-Gwyneth-Paltrow-garden-pool
Photo: © Instagram

Gwyneth also has her own private swimming pool, which has a slide, sun loungers and seating around it, creating a great space for the actress and her family to relax and enjoy their downtime together.

12-Gwyneth-Paltrow-playroom
Photo: © Instagram

The playroom at Gwyneth's Hamptons home was transformed by The Home Edit in 2017. Apple and Moses' toys were divided into zones with different categories for reading, games, arts, crafts and science – we wonder how long it stayed this neat!

13-Gwyneth-Paltrow-pantry
Photo: © Instagram

Gwyneth enlisted the professional organisers to overhaul her pantry, too. All of her ingredients and food supplies have been displayed in glass jars and wicker baskets, making it easy for the actress to find what she needs and cook for her family.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries