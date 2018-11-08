Inside Frankie and Wayne Bridge's beautiful family home

If you’re looking for interior design inspiration, look no further than Frankie Bridge, who lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter. The Saturdays singer regularly shares photos from the family home on social media, featuring a huge kitchen, stylish living room and a walk-in wardrobe that we could only dream of.

The wardrobe features in several of Frankie’s Instagram snaps, with the fashion-conscious star often posing amid the floor-to-ceiling rails and shelving to showcase her latest style picks. Meanwhile, her sons Parker and Carter are lucky enough to have their own playroom and amazing bedrooms, as well as a large garden to play in. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Frankie and Wayne’s home…

Frankie shared a glimpse inside her open plan kitchen and dining room in a post to celebrate her eldest son Parker’s fifth birthday in October. The room has dark wooden flooring, rustic beams across the ceiling and a dining table that overlooks the garden via glass doors.

The kitchen is equally stylish, with grey fitted cabinets and integrated appliances, plus an island unit that can double up as a breakfast bar and place to prepare food. The couple have installed Eichholtz lights over the breakfast bar, but she has some high street buys too, including a Marks & Spencer mug.

Just a normal morning in the Bridge household! Frankie and her sons played around in their wide hallway ahead of Christmas 2017, showing off their beautiful Christmas tree and glass double doors that lead into the living room.

Frankie posted an amusing video of husband Wayne dancing to Baby Shark, offering a look inside their living room in the process. The huge room has a neutral colour scheme, with a cream corner sofa and large decorative lamp on display on top of three stacked suitcases.

The mum-of-two has added a decorative touch to the otherwise neutral room with a zebra print chair. A textured rug has been placed on the wooden floor alongside the cream corner sofa.

Wayne and Frankie’s living room has a gorgeous traditional fireplace with an ornate metal surround, which stands out from the rest of the room, which has white walls and soft cream carpets.

Frankie’s sons Carter and Parker appear to have their own playroom that is filled with toys and games, all kept organised in wicker storage boxes. While the room is mostly white, Frankie has added an accent wall with a pop of fuchsia over the fireplace.

The young boys took over their parents’ bed one morning, and Frankie couldn’t resist sharing a photo on Instagram. Much like the rest of the house, the room is painted in a pale shade with cream carpets and white bedding.

How we’d love a wardrobe like Frankie’s! The 29-year-old appears to share a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room with her husband, with rails and storage cabinets lining the walls, plus large mirrors so they can choose the perfect outfit.

Another part of the wardrobe has a floor-to-ceiling display of Frankie’s handbags, along with a large drawer unit where she can store her other accessories neatly.

Frankie’s lucky sons have amazing bedrooms judging by this photo; the mum has bought a fun cabin bed from Cuckooland where Parker or Carter will be able to create their own den, play and sleep.

