Inside Frankie and Wayne Bridge's beautiful family home
If you’re looking for interior design inspiration, look no further than Frankie Bridge, who lives in a gorgeous Surrey home...
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's amazing Los Angeles and Hamptons homes
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk chose their Hamptons home as the setting for their intimate wedding at the end of September
10 of the most expensive celebrity houses in the UK
Many A-list stars including David and Victoria Beckham, Robbie Williams and Wayne Rooney, have invested much of their money in property – and it...
Inside Strictly's Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith
Faye Tozer has impressed week after week as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, showing off her dancing skills...
Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton's house
While she spends a lot of her time on the road touring, Karen Clifton says there's no place like home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional...