Get a sneak peek inside Gary Barlow's gorgeous family home

The Take That singer lives with his wife Dawn and their three children

Although Gary Barlow spends much of his time touring both with Take That and solo, he says there's no place quite like home. The singer owns several properties, including a west London home, a beautiful Grade II-listed house in West Oxfordshire, and a $5million beach house in Santa Monica, and occasionally shares glimpses at the stylish décor and personal touches with his fans on Instagram.

It appears the Take That musician has an eye for property; the value of his west London home is said to have increased significantly following interest from buyers in Russia and China, while his former Cheshire estate, which he sold in 2005 for £4.7million has gone on to be turned into a luxury wedding venue. Scroll through the gallery to see inside Gary's family home…

Gary recently shared a look inside his kitchen when he proudly showcased his new book on Instagram. The kitchen has fitted wooden cabinets and open shelving where glasses, plates and cooking ingredients are on display. He also has a large range cooker, with fairy lights strung overhead.

The singer has a passion for cooking and healthy eating, and admitted earlier in the year that he missed his extensive selection of cookbooks when he was away on tour. Gary's collection includes books from the Hemsley sisters, Jamie Oliver and Sabrina Ghayour among others.

Gary was so excited to win a What's On Stage award in 2017, he went to bed with it! This photo of him cuddling up to his award reveals the 47-year-old has opted for crisp white sheets and bedding for his bedroom.

The Take That singer has an amazing bathroom complete with free-standing marble bathtub and patterned floor tiling. A wooden dresser is visible in the background, while blue floor-length curtains hang at the windows.

Proud dad couldn't resist sharing a video of his youngest daughter Daisy playing piano earlier this year, showing their stone tiled flooring and white piano topped with vases of fresh flowers and a small mirror.

Gary found an unusual way to do some weight training at home – by lifting his daughter Daisy on his back. This room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows for views over the garden, and a wooden cabinet is visible in the background.

It appears that fitness fanatic Gary has a gym in his own home. The singer shared a video of himself exercising in the home gym, which has a cross trainer and high-beamed ceilings.

Gary shared a glimpse inside his garden when he exercised with his children over the summer. The dad-of-three has a huge lawn with lots of plants, shrubs and trees surrounding it offering privacy for the family.

