The This Morning presenter lives in London with her husband and their three children

Not only has Holly Willoughby become a bona fide style icon, but she's also got an eye for interior design, too. The This Morning presenter often shares photos from the house she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three young children, giving fans serious home envy in the process.

The 37-year-old has kitted out the residence with stylish furnishings and accessories, but much like her outfits, pieces are generally refreshingly affordable, with Emma Bridgewater among her favourite designers. We also spied on-trend details such as copper kitchenware, marble tiles and a neon light. And just like any family home, toys and games can be seen in many of the rooms.

Holly's sense of style has already seen her launch her own range of bedding and soft furnishings for Dunelm, and we're sure fans are going to want more once they take a peek inside her beautiful home! Click through the gallery to see more…

The Living Room:

Holly's lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. A photo shared in December showed her Christmas tree in the corner with wrapped presents taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys can also be seen on the floor.

The Kitchen:

The kitchen appears to be a spacious room, with plenty of storage space and room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest that can be seen in the background of the photo.

Holly gave fans another glimpse inside her kitchen before attending a BAFTA event celebrating This Morning's 30th birthday. The room has white fitted cabinets and appears to lead off the hallway, which has wooden flooring and an open wooden staircase.

Holly also has a number of personalised mugs from Emma Bridgewater, including a Christmas-themed cup hand painted with her name and sprigs of Holly. In another photo shared with her 3.4 million followers, she can also be seen sipping out one of the brand's "Granny" mugs.

The mum-of-three couldn't resist sharing a video from her kitchen when promoting the release of her parenting book, Truly Scrumptious Baby. Holly has added on-trend touches to the room with hanging copper utensils and a matching KitchenAid mixer, which typically retail for over £700.

The This Morning presenter shared a video as she relaxed with her pet cat Bluebell – offering a glimpse inside her gorgeous dining room in the process. The clip showed the cat sitting on the dining table and playing with Holly's luxurious Diptyque Christmas carousel candle. The carousel costs £30 and sits on top of the scented candle, making a festive addition to Holly's home. "Bluebell… she as excited for Christmas as me… and before you ask, no it's not alight!!" she captioned the clip.

The Dining Room:

Holly's dining room features in a few photos posted over the past few months, including this snap where she is enjoying fondue and champagne, with carrots, broccoli and bread served off polka dot dining plates and dipped into a traditional fondue set.

Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. A vase filled with flowers adds a pop of colour, while a butterfly print tray topped with various candles adds the perfect finishing touches.

The This Morning presenter showed the realities of being a busy working mum with this photo, which she said "pretty much sums up my life!" The dining table is not only in use as a place for her children to read and do art, but also holds a huge makeup kit, so Holly can get glammed up for an awards ceremony.

The Bedroom:

Holly gave fans a peek inside her bedroom with this photo, posted on her birthday in 2017, when she was surprised by all three of her children in bed. The This Morning presenter appears to have a dark wooden bed frame, floral patterned wallpaper, and plain white bedding – perhaps a piece from her Dunelm collection?

Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

The Bathroom:

We don't know what we love more, Holly's T-shirt or her bathroom décor! The 37-year-old posed for a selfie in her bathroom last summer, inadvertently showing off the marble effect tiling and walk in shower cubicle, which featured a glass screen and chrome finishes. A matching chrome towel rail and white towels can also be seen on the wall beside her.

The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

The Garden:

In a photo posted on Mother's Day 2017, Holly could be seen relaxing in her large back garden, which has wicker chairs on the patio and a number of beautiful plants. It appears to be the perfect spot for her children to play, with a slide and toys visible in the background.

