It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Victoria-Beckham-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram

We’re not even in December yet, but the countdown to Christmas is well and truly on for a number of celebrities, who have already decorated their homes and put Christmas trees up ahead of the festive season. While Victoria Beckham’s London flagship store has been transformed for the holidays, Abbey Clancy, Millie Bobby Brown and Fearne Cotton have all decked the halls extra early. Scroll through the gallery for our favourite celebrity Christmas decorations for 2018…

Victoria Beckham:

The stunning festive décor at Victoria’s London store is as chic as you’d imagine, with a pretty pink and green colour scheme. The baubles are even branded Victoria Beckham! We wonder if we’ll see these in her London and Cotswolds family homes too.

Fearne-Cotton-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram

Fearne Cotton:

Celebrity Juice presenter Fearne questioned if it was too early for Christmas decorations, but that didn’t stop her from hanging this colourful banner emblazoned with the words: "May your day be merry & bright" in her home.

Millie-Bobby-Brown-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown:

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown also started the Christmas celebrations early. “Christmas time,” she captioned this photo, which showcased her gorgeous tree, which has an all-white and silver colour scheme and has been adorned with an array of baubles, candy canes and ribbons.

Stacey-Solomon-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram

Stacey Solomon:

Loose Women star Stacey admitted her boyfriend Joe Swash might regret leaving her in charge of buying Christmas decorations for their new home. Although she is yet to decorate, Stacey shared a peek of some of her unusual pieces following a shopping trip, and they include a large glittery unicorn and a pair of pink peacocks.

Abbey-Clancy-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram

Abbey Clancy:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s household! The model showcased two larger-than-life nutcracker models in her living room – and it appears her children are big fans.

Catherine-Tyldesley-Christmas-tree

Catherine Tyldesley:

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley couldn’t wait to transform her home for Christmas, and put her tree up in mid-November. “I don’t care that we’re early. I’m obsessed with Christmas!” Catherine wrote.

Tom-Fletcher-christmas-tree

Tom Fletcher:

Christmas-obsessed Tom Fletcher put up a Christmas tree in his office at the beginning of November, telling fans it was for “research” purposes!

