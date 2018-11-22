View Galleries
-
Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new house
After three years of dating, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their "together home" in October...
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's stylish London home
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's gorgeous New York home sells for £4.95million – take a look!
-
7 of the best dairy-free and vegan advent calendars
Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant or following a dairy-free diet, you don't need to miss out on a traditional chocolate
-
The best chocolate advent calendars from Cadbury's, Galaxy and more
It's the most wonderful time of year… when you get to eat chocolate at breakfast every day and not feel remotely guilty