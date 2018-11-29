7 Photos | Homes

I'm a Celebrity star Rita Simons shares a peek inside her gorgeous family home

The actress lives in London with her husband Theo Silveston

...
I'm a Celebrity star Rita Simons shares a peek inside her gorgeous family home
You're reading

I'm a Celebrity star Rita Simons shares a peek inside her gorgeous family home

1/7
Next

The best artificial Christmas trees from Marks & Spencer, IKEA and more
1-Rita-Simons-house

The I'm a Celebrity jungle is a far cry from the home comforts Rita Simons is used to! The former EastEnders actress lives in a stylish property with her husband Theo Silveston and their two children, which she often proudly showcases on social media, giving a glimpse at her open-plan kitchen and dining room, and chic grey and silver colour scheme.

RELATED: Take a peek inside Scarlett Moffatt's house

There are lots of sentimental touches too; family photos are placed around the living room, while Rita also appears to have some mementos from her time on EastEnders, including an Albert Square sign that hangs above her television. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Rita’s family home…

2-Rita-Simons-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

We don’t know what we love more, Rita’s living room décor or the fact her husband watches TV while dressed as a Star Wars Storm trooper! The actress has opted for a muted grey colour scheme, but added luxurious touches with a mix of textures and patterns, including a velvet armchair and horizontal striped wallpaper.

3-Rita-Simons-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

At the centre of Rita’s living room is a wooden coffee table topped with a Buddha ornament and two candlesticks, while the large flat-screen TV has been mounted on the wall behind.

4-Rita-Simons-living-room-buddha
Photo: © Instagram

Unfortunately, Rita had a faux pas with her beloved Buddha statue after some of her daughter’s ‘magnetic putty’ got caught on it. The rest of her room has wooden flooring with fluffy grey rugs placed in front of the television and a black media unit topped with framed photos.

5-Rita-Simons-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram

Rita and Theo also have a large corner sofa where they can relax – Storm Trooper costume optional! A patterned throw and cushions add interest to an otherwise monochromatic colour scheme.

6-Rita-Simons-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

The I'm a Celebrity campmate appears to have an open plan kitchen and dining room that can double up as a place to get her nails done. Sliding glass doors lead out to the garden, which has a decking area where Rita or her husband can workout, judging by the kettlebell weight that has been left there.

7-Rita-Simons-house-kitchen-room
Photo: © Instagram

The rest of the kitchen also has a grey colour scheme, with glossy worktops and a framed print hanging on the wall. Rita has placed cream blooms in glass vases and has more plants on the windowsill, adding a pop of colour.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries