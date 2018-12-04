I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp lives in one of the world's most expensive postcodes: see his amazing house

View Galleries
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's gorgeous London home
See where I'm a Celebrity contestant Emily Atack lives in North London...
-
I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman's 2 mansions have to be seen to be believed
John Barrowman may be adjusting well to the I’m a Celebrity jungle, but we bet he can’t wait to return to his lavish homes in California
-
I'm a Celebrity star Rita Simons shares a peek inside her gorgeous family home
The I’m a Celebrity jungle is a far cry from the home comforts Rita Simons is used to...
-
Take a look inside I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp host Scarlett Moffatt's gorgeous home
Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox...
-
Inside I'm a Celebrity Queen of the Jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house
The reigning queen of the jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has had a great year since I'm a Celebrity...