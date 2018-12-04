8 Photos | Homes

I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp lives in one of the world's most expensive postcodes: see his amazing house

The former football boss lives on Sandbanks

1-Harry-Redknapp-house-living-room

He's won over I'm a Celebrity viewers with his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour, but Harry Redknapp has come a long way from his east London roots! The former football boss lives in an incredible £3.5million mansion in one of the world's most exclusive – and expensive – postcodes, the covetable area of Sandbanks in Dorset.

MORE: What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

According to reports, Sandbanks has the fourth highest land value in the world, but that hasn't stopped Harry on splashing out on an amazing glass-fronted beachfront property complete with its own swimming pool, cinema room and beautiful sea views. It's the perfect place for Harry to relax with his beloved wife Sandra and entertain friends and family including his son Jamie Redknapp and grandsons Charlie and Beau, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Harry's dream home…

Photo: BNPS

2-Harry-Redknapp-house-entrance

Harry's home is striking from the outside, spread over four floors with floor-to-ceiling glass and a number of separate balcony areas so he and Sandra can enjoy their prime location overlooking the sea. It is accessed via wooden steps leading down from the beachfront and has a large terrace area where they can dine and relax outdoors.

Photo: BNPS

3-Harry-Redknapp-house-living-room

The living room has a modern and minimalistic décor, with pale grey walls and wooden flooring, with a large cream rug at the centre. The couple have cream and purple sofas, with an opulent mirrored coffee table topped with candles, books and accessories.

Photo: BNPS

4-Harry-Redknapp-house-view

What better place to relax than this little glass-sided corner of Harry and Sandra's bedroom, which has beautiful beach views and leads directly out onto the terrace? The couple have furnished the space simply with an armchair, cushion and throw – with those views, it needs little else.

Photo: BNPS

5-Harry-Redknapp-house-bedroom

Harry and Sandra's bedroom is spacious and has the same monochrome décor as the rest of the house. A double bed has been covered with a black throw and looks out to the beach, while a mirrored dressing table and white armchair add the finishing touches.

Photo: BNPS

6-Harry-Redknapp-house-swimming-pool

One of the highlights of Harry's home is this indoor swimming pool, which is ideal for swimming lengths and keeping fit. The couple also appear to have a separate Jacuzzi, while sliding glass doors lead out into the garden.

Photo: BNPS

7-Harry-Redknapp-house-garden

As well as their terrace which is tucked away by the front door, the couple have a spacious lawn and garden that appears to lead down to the beach.

Photo: BNPS

8-Harry-Redknapp-house-sandbanks

It's hard to believe this stretch of golden sandy beach is in the UK! Harry's home is located in Sandbanks, which has been described as Millionaire's Row due to the expensive property and calibre of residents it attracts.

Photo: BNPS

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

