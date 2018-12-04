8 Photos | Homes

Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's gorgeous London home

The Inbetweeners actress lives in North London with a friend

1-Emily-Atack-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Emily Atack has given up her home comforts for three weeks in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, and it's going to be quite the shock leaving her cosy North London flat! The Inbetweeners star lives in North London with a friend, and often shares photos of their stylish home on social media.

The property is modern and bright, with a roof terrace/ balcony and open plan living room, kitchen and dining area where they can host their friends. The space is a blank canvas with wooden flooring and cream walls, but Emily has added personality with lots of artwork hanging on the walls, house plants and cosy throws and cushions. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Emily's home…

2-Emily-Atack-living-room-dining
Photo: © Instagram

The living and dining room area has a grey velvet armchair and wooden dining table topped with a blue orchid and other plants. Emily appears to be a fan of art, and has a number of Banksy prints hanging on the walls.

3-Emily-Atack-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram

There are lots of house plants and succulents around Emily's house, including a blue orchid and flowers placed next to a stack of magazines on the dining table.

5-Emily-Atack-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram

The actress' dining room doubles up as her glam room when it comes to getting red carpet ready. Emily shared a photo of her table covered in makeup and beauty products ahead of a night out – with a Banksy print hung on the wall in the background.

4-Emily-Atack-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Emily's bedroom has pale grey walls and a full-length mirror where she can snap her outfit posts. The actress has a sheepskin rug on the carpet and a wooden double bed with blue patterned bedding.

6-Emily-Atack-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Emily has a pretty white and blue floral print duvet cover, and mug printed with the word 'Darling'. "Everyone jealous of my Darling mug!? I admired it in a very expensive shop and my dreamy flatmate bought it for me," she captioned this post.

7-Emily-Atack-flat-balcony
Photo: © Instagram

The flat appears to have a rooftop terrace or balcony overlooking the high street – the perfect place for Emily to sit and enjoy an al fresco breakfast!

8-Emily-Atack-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram

Emily often captures outfit posts in her bathroom, showing the cream tiled walls and flooring, and walk-in shower cubicle in the background.

