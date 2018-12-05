7 Photos | Homes

You're going to love I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East's quirky and colourful house

The former X Factor winner lives in East London with her boyfriend Marcel Badiana-Robin

1-Fleur-East-house

Fleur East has the perfect home to return to when she leaves the I'm a Celebrity jungle! The former X Factor winner lives in Walthamstow Village, London, with her long-term boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin, and often shares photos of her stylish interiors on social media.

The 31-year-old admitted she got the "interior design bug" after moving into her very first home, and it shows. The property has been filled with colourful artwork and personal touches, and even has its very own cinema room – Fleur's favourite room in the house. The newly-built four-bedroom house has been transformed into a cool home worthy of a chart-topping popstar, and the stylish star even managed to convince her dad to turn one of the bedrooms into her very own walk-in wardrobe. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Fleur's house…

2-Fleur-East-house-living-room

Fleur's living room may have muted grey walls, but she has added splash of colour with a luxurious teal velvet sofa and mustard accents. Striking pieces of art are hung on the walls, while Fleur has also added house plants and flowers for the finishing touches.

3-Fleur-East-house-living-room

The corner sofa is spacious enough for Fleur and her boyfriend to both lie down and relax, while a fluffy rug adds to the luxurious living room décor.

4-Fleur-East-house-living-room-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram

As well as the huge teal sofa, Fleur also has a mustard velvet armchair, seen here next to her colourful Christmas tree.

5-Fleur-East-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Fleur's kitchen is fitted with modern white cabinets, wooden worktops and stone tiled flooring. The room appears to double up as a dining room and entertaining space, with two sofas and a wooden dining table with two teal chairs on either side.

6-Fleur-East-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

This lavish double bed is a whole lot different to where Fleur has been sleeping in the jungle. The Sax singer has a matching ottoman at the end of the bed and wooden dressing tables on either side, with matching lamps and a Roberts radio.

7-Fleur-East-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram

Fleur gave a glimpse inside her walk-in wardrobe as she got glammed up for a red carpet appearance. Her impressive shoe collection is displayed on floor-to-ceiling shelves, while rails have also been fitted to keep her clothes perfectly organised.

