Look inside I’m a Celebrity star James McVey’s home with girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps musician lives in London with his girlfriend

...
It won’t be long until James McVey and his I’m a Celebrity campmates get to return home! For The Vamps musician James that is the flat he shares in London with girlfriend Kirstie Brittain. The couple often share photos of their home on Instagram, including their stylish living room and dining room, plus the loft conversion that they have turned into their bedroom.

The couple’s flat has high ceilings and is painted white, with wooden flooring and a traditional fireplace in the lounge. Built-in shelves showcase books, framed photos and ornaments, while a striking round mirror hangs over the fire. Scroll through the gallery to see more of James’ home…

James and his girlfriend have a grey Chesterfield sofa with geometric navy and mustard cushions and an oversized wall clock hanging overhead. The couple have added personal touches by placing books, framed photos and artwork on the shelves.

A festive reindeer model appears to sit by the couple’s fireplace all year round, while hampers, brass lanterns and a lamp take pride of place on the built-in shelving unit.

The flat is filled with natural light and has a spacious open plan layout, with a stylish cushioned window seat and wooden dining table with room for six guests, where they can host friends, family and James’ Vamps bandmates.

James and his girlfriend have converted the loft of their flat into a bedroom, with a striking brass double bed taking up the majority of the space.

The musician has furnished his home with a number of high street buys, including an IKEA wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

James’ bathroom is fitted with a white suite and has green wall tiles around the bath. The perfect spot for him to unwind with candles and a face mask!

