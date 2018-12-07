I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman owns 2 fabulous California homes: see photos

View Galleries
-
See I'm a Celebrity camp mates John Barrowman, Rita Simons and more on their wedding day
The I'm a Celebrity stars have regaled their fellow camp mates and viewers with stories about their other halves over the last couple of weeks
-
Take a look inside I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp host Scarlett Moffatt's stylish home
Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox...
-
Look inside I’m a Celebrity star James McVey’s home with girlfriend Kirstie Brittain
It won’t be long until James McVey and his I’m a Celebrity campmates get to return home
-
You're going to love I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East's quirky and colourful house
Fleur East has the perfect home to return to when she leaves the I'm a Celebrity jungle...
-
I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp lives in one of the world's most expensive postcodes: see his amazing house
He's won over I'm a Celebrity viewers with his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour, but Harry Redknapp has come a long way from his east...