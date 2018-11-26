Loose Women's Stacey Solomon, Charlotte Hawkins and Rachel Riley show off their amazing Christmas decorations: see photos

View Galleries
Rachel Riley talks home life with Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev – and their special Christmas tradition
Rachel Riley has opened up about her home life with boyfriend Pasha Kovalev, and the Christmas tradition they have adopted since they started dating...
Take a peek inside pregnant TV presenter Alex Jones' gorgeous family home
I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp's £3.5m house will make you green with envy: see photos
He's won over I'm a Celebrity viewers with his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour, but Harry Redknapp has come a long way from his east...
I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman owns 2 fabulous California homes: see photos
John Barrowman may be adjusting well to the I’m a Celebrity jungle, but we bet he can’t wait to return to his lavish homes in California
I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's London home is as gorgeous as you'd imagine: see photos
See where I'm a Celebrity contestant Emily Atack lives in North London...