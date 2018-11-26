15 Photos | Homes

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon, Charlotte Hawkins and Rachel Riley show off their amazing Christmas decorations: see photos

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

...
Photo: © Instagram

With Christmas less than two weeks away, some of our favourite celebrities are well and truly in the festive spirit. Stars including Catherine Zeta-Jones,Victoria Beckham and Fearne Cotton are among the other stars who have decked their homes out for the festive season, while Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has followed suit with her own sparkly Christmas decor. Scroll through the gallery four our favourite celebrity Christmas decorations for 2018…

Stacey Solomon:

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon waited until her boyfriend Joe Swash returned home from the I’m a Celebrity jungle to put up her Christmas decorations – complete with a glittery unicorn and candy pink baubles.

Photo: © Instagram

Charlotte Hawkins:

"Only slightly wonky," Charlotte Hawkins joked about her Christmas tree, which has been adorned with silver stars, baubles and white fairy lights.

Photo: © Instagram

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev:

Rachel Riley has given a nod to her beloved Manchester United football team with the Christmas decorations at the home she shares with boyfriend Pasha Kovalev. The couple’s tree is filled with colourful and kitsch decorations including a Man U football shirt, a gold clock and animals.

Photo: © Instagram

Tamara Ecclestone:

You can always count on Tamara Ecclestone to go fabulously OTT with her decorations! Not content with amazing decorations around her home, the entrepreneur went one step further by getting a larger-than-life Christmas tree that is completely edible. We bet this was a hit with her daughter Sophia.

Photo: © Instagram

Peter Andre:

Peter Andre had his wife Emily and their daughter Amelia to thank for decorating their beautiful Christmas tree, which is adorned with classic gold and metallic baubles, with a star taking pride of place on the top.

Photo: © Instagram

Samantha Faiers:

You’d be hard-pushed to find a more festive scene than this! Sam Faiers has decorated her living room with an intricate red and gold garland over her fireplace, and a life-size Nutcracker model.

Photo: © Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

Trust Catherine Zeta-Jones to showcase an elegant and understated festive makeover in her home. The Chicago actress has hung a festive garland adorned with red bows and lights along the open staircase at her family home, and told fans: "Now that Thanksgiving is over, I can finally decorate for my favourite holiday… Christmas!"

Photo: © Instagram

Andrea McLean:

Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean enlisted her son Finlay to help her put the Christmas tree up at her home, saying she simply "couldn’t wait". Andrea opted for an eye-catching theme, with red, green and blue baubles and multi-coloured lights.

Photo: © Instagram

Victoria Beckham:

The stunning festive décor at Victoria’s London store is as chic as you’d imagine, with a pretty pink and green colour scheme. The baubles are even branded Victoria Beckham! We wonder if we’ll see these in her London and Cotswolds family homes too.

Photo: © Instagram

Abbey Clancy:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s household! The model showcased two larger-than-life nutcracker models in her living room – and it appears her children are big fans.

Catherine Tyldesley:

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley couldn’t wait to transform her home for Christmas, and put her tree up in mid-November. “I don’t care that we’re early. I’m obsessed with Christmas!” Catherine wrote.

Photo: © Instagram

Fearne Cotton:

Celebrity Juice presenter Fearne questioned if it was too early for Christmas decorations, but that didn’t stop her from hanging this colourful banner emblazoned with the words: "May your day be merry & bright" in her home.

Photo: © Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown:

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown also started the Christmas celebrations early. “Christmas time,” she captioned this photo, which showcased her gorgeous tree, which has an all-white and silver colour scheme and has been adorned with an array of baubles, candy canes and ribbons.

Photo: © Instagram

Stacey Solomon:

Loose Women star Stacey admitted her boyfriend Joe Swash might regret leaving her in charge of buying Christmas decorations for their new home. Although she is yet to decorate, Stacey shared a peek of some of her unusual pieces following a shopping trip, and they include a large glittery unicorn and a pair of pink peacocks.

Tom Fletcher:

Christmas-obsessed Tom Fletcher put up a Christmas tree in his office at the beginning of November, telling fans it was for “research” purposes!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

