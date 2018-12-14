14 Photos | Homes

Take a peek through the keyhole at Lorraine Kelly's new Buckinghamshire home

The TV presenter relocated from her former home in Dundee

Take a peek through the keyhole at Lorraine Kelly's new Buckinghamshire home
Take a peek through the keyhole at Lorraine Kelly's new Buckinghamshire home

1-Lorraine-Kelly-TV
Photo: © Rex

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith relocated to Buckinghamshire from their mansion in Dundee after their daughter Rosie left home, with the ITV presenter saying it made sense for them to downsize from their seven-bedroom property.

The 58-year-old said it was her mission to make sure the house "truly feels like home", and it appears there is one thing that helps – her pet dog Angus! Lorraine often shares photos of her pet pooch on social media, offering an unparalleled glimpse inside her beautiful home in the process.

STORY: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she decided to downsize from Dundee mansion

The mum-of-one has a passion for interior design, and appears to have opted for neutral tones such as cream, pale grey and white throughout her home judging by her Instagram photos. In honour of her appearance on the Through the Keyhole Christmas special, scroll through the gallery to see more of Lorraine's home…

Lorraine-Kelly-guest-house-outside

Perhaps the highlight of Lorraine’s new home is the guest house in the garden. The TV presenter enlisted Wayfair to transform the cosy cabin into a winter wonderland, which her friends and family will love to stay in over the Christmas holidays!

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine-Kelly-guest-house-inside

Talk about an inviting place to stay. Lorraine’s guest cabin has been transformed for winter with lots of cosy throws, scatter cushions and decorative touches that may make the TV presenter want to stay there herself. "It looks so cute in here and it’s not hugely expensive to make all these changes," Lorraine told HELLO! about the stylish space.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine-Kelly-guest-house-bar

How gorgeous is this bar trolley in Lorraine’s guest cabin? Filled with all they need for a festive tipple and standing next to her colourful Christmas tree, we think it will have her friends fighting over who gets to stay with her during the holidays.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine-Kelly-guest-house-dressing-table

The cabin offers plenty of space for Lorraine’s guests, with a separate desk area that has been styled to perfection with plants, candles and framed artwork hanging overhead, all part of her Wayfair makeover.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine-Kelly-guest-house-armchair

Lorraine has added rich jewel tones to create a colourful and cosy space. This sapphire armchair is the perfect spot for guests to relax, or Lorraine if she wants some downtime away from her main house.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

2-Lorraine-Kelly-living-room-house
Photo: © Instagram

The 58-year-old showcased part of her living room when she shared this photo of Angus playing with his ball. The room has wooden flooring, a cream rug and traditional wooden coffee table at the centre, with a brown leather sofa just visible in the background.

3-Lorraine-Kelly-hallway-house
Photo: © Instagram

Lorraine has wooden flooring throughout much of her house, ideal as she has a pet dog running around. The walls in her hallway are painted white, for a classic colour scheme.

4-Lorraine-Kelly-kitchen-house
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen has white fitted cabinets with marble worktops and stone tiled flooring. A grey wooden dining table sits at the centre of the room and is surrounded by grey rattan dining chairs, ideal for when their daughter comes home or they have friends round to visit.

5-Lorraine-Kelly-conservatory
Photo: © Instagram

Lorraine's house appears to have a conservatory area leading to the garden, with stone flooring and a cosy green sofa where they can relax.

6-Lorraine-Kelly-conservatory-house
Photo: © Instagram

The Scottish broadcaster had a helping hand from Angus as she relaxed with a crossword in her conservatory in the winter. The room is filled with natural light and leads out into the garden, which has a decking area and large lawn.

7-Lorraine-Kelly-garden-house
Photo: © Instagram

Lorraine also shared a look at her new garden when she hosted friends during the summer. The 58-year-old looked relaxed as she sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table was laid out for dinner, with five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sun sets.

8-Lorraine-Kelly-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

The Lorraine presenter's garden looks even more special when covered with snow! The huge lawn is lined by trees and hedges, with plenty of space for her pet dog to play.

9-Lorraine-Kelly-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Lorraine's close-up snap of her pet dog is undeniably cute, but also gives a glimpse at her bedroom decor, which appears to be decorated in a stylish grey and white colour scheme. The bedding is plain in a pale grey hue, while the walls are painted in a slightly darker complementing shade.

