A stylish dining room can be a great space for socialising and entertaining – as these celebrities already know! Whether you're lucky enough to have a separate dining room like Catherine Zeta-Jones or have created a dedicated space within your kitchen or living areas like Jennifer Lopez, these rooms will give you endless design inspiration - especially for special occasions like Christmas.

Sure, you may not have the same amount of space or celebrity budget, but it's still possible to get some decorating ideas (and have a snoop at where they may host dinner parties for their famous friends and families). Scroll through to see 20 of the best celebrity dining rooms you'll love…

Andrea Mclean dining room
Photo: © Instagram
2/21

Andrea McLean:

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

Gordon Ramsay dining room
Photo: © Instagram
3/21

Gordon Ramsay:

A long wooden dining table provides enough space for all the family and friends at mealtimes. They can even catch up on Gordon's latest TV shows on the wall-mounted television, which hangs between striking lamps and family photos.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes dining room
Photo: © Instagram
4/21

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes:

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Kate Silverton dining room
Photo: © Instagram
5/21

Kate Silverton:

Talk about dining room goals! Strictly contestant Kate Silverton proudly showcased her room in an Instagram post over the summer, unveiling her "tidy table" and gorgeous décor. The room has a wooden dining table with seating for six, and statement pendant lighting hanging overhead. Although the room has a muted colour palette, framed black-and-white photos, wall art and stylish accessories ensure it is anything but boring.

Isla Fisher dining room
Photo: © Instagram
6/21

Isla Fisher:

Isla Fisher's dining room has a large table at the centre, covered with a white table cloth and wooden chairs around the sides. Striking pieces of art displaying a busy beach hang on the walls behind the table, above a wooden storage unit.

Fearne Cotton dining room
Photo: © Instagram
7/21

Fearne Cotton:

Fearne Cotton lives in a period property in London, and she has added extra character with quirky wall art and colourful furniture. Fearne previously told House Beautiful magazine that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the home, but there is one area where they have added some more colourful touches - the kitchen and dining room. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

Holly willoughby dining room
Photo: © Instagram
8/21

Holly Willoughby:

Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room of her family home, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. A vase filled with flowers adds a pop of colour, while a butterfly print tray topped with various candles adds the perfect finishing touches.

Ben Affleck kitchen dining room
9/21

Ben Affleck:

Meal time at Ben's bachelor pad will be special with a spacious gourmet chef's kitchen and breakfast area. This light and airy room is fitted with wooden cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances, with a small dining table that offers views over the spacious garden and private swimming pool.

Photo: TheMLS.com

Tom Giovanna Fletcher dining room
Photo: © Instagram
10/21

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher:

Tom and Giovanna have placed a long dining table in their open plan living room and kitchen area, complete with colourful wooden chairs. The dining room doubles up as a place for their young sons to play, and has amazing views into the garden from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Peter Andre dining room
Photo: © Instagram
11/21

Peter Andre:

Although the dining room at Peter Andre's home has a dark colour scheme, it is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors which lead directly out onto the garden. The room is the perfect space for entertaining, with dark blue walls and a black gloss table, along with seating for ten people. "Table nearly set. I'm cooking for friends and have all four kids. See, us guys CAN multi task," Peter captioned a photo of the room.

Victoria Beckham dining room
Photo: © Instagram
12/21

David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams' dining room has the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times (or for an evening nap in Harper's case). Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches.

Catherine Zeta-Jones dining room
Photo: © Instagram
13/21

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

With a passion for interior design and her own homeware collection, it's no wonder Catherine Zeta-Jones has created a lavish dining room at her home. The actress has a long wooden dining table with seating for 12 guests at the centre of the room, with ornate chandelier lights and fresh blooms adding the perfect finishing touches.

Kaley Cuoco dining room
Photo: © Instagram
14/21

Kaley Cuoco:

Kaley enlisted designer Jeff Andrews and his team to redesign her dining room in late 2017, and told fans "they delivered". It's easy to see why Kaley is so enamoured by the room, it has an elegant and classic design, with a glass dining table taking pride of place at the centre of the room, with seating for ten guests. The seats have stylish gold frames and are padded with fluffy cream faux fur seats, which will ensure her guests are truly comfortable.

Millie Mackintosh kitchen dining room
Photo: © Instagram
15/21

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor:

While Millie and Hugo don't have a separate dining room at their London home, they've still created space for a dining table with enough room for eight guests next to the window, so they can host dinner parties for their friends.

Emily Blunt John Krasinski dining room
16/21

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski:

On the ground floor of the celebrity couple's Brooklyn home is a formal panelled dining room, complete with a long dining table to seat eight people, a gas fireplace and built-in glass cabinets. Numerous pieces of artwork are on display, while a distinctive colourful chandelier is the focal piece of the room.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Kris Jenner dining room
17/21

Kris Jenner:

Kris will be able to host dinner parties for friends in the dining room of her Hidden Hills home, which has a refrigerated wine display and elegant marble topped table with seating for up to eight guests. The room is painted in a soft cream hue, with gold and bronze vases, lamps and lighting adding the perfect decorative touches.

Photo courtesy of Trulia.

Jennifer Lopez New York penthouse dining room
18/21

Jennifer Lopez:

There is a large dining table with seating for ten people adjacent to the kitchen in J.Lo's New York penthouse, where Jennifer would be able to cook family meals for her twins Max and Emme, and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The room is decorated in clean white and grey tones, with a unique light fixture suspended over the dining table.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Matthew Perry penthouse dining room
19/21

Matthew Perry:

Matthew has no excuse for not hosting dinner parties in his Los Angeles penthouse; his home has a separate dining room with seating for ten people, while he can seat another group of nine in his spacious kitchen.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

James Corden Brentwood house dining room
20/21

James Corden:

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at one of James' dinner parties! The 39-year-old will be able to host his famous talk show guests, including Miley Cyrus, Will Smith and Adele for dinner in this formal dining room, which is furnished with a dining table and seating for ten people.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Adam Levine house dining room
21/21

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo:

Adam and Behati will be able to entertain a number of guests at dinner parties; their new home has a huge dining room with two dining tables that could seat up to 15. The room is decorated in neutral tones with large windows and glass doors that lead out onto the expansive gardens.

Photo: Trulia

