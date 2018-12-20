9 Photos | Homes

Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home is gorgeous – take a peek inside

See where the former TOWIE star lives

...
Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home is gorgeous – take a peek inside
You're reading

Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home is gorgeous – take a peek inside

1/9
Next

Paloma Faith opens the doors to her quirky and colourful family home – and you'll love it
1-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Lucy Mecklenburgh has the perfect place to spend the holidays, her luxurious Essex home, which she spent over a year renovating before moving in 2016. The former TOWIE star, who is currently dating Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, often shares photos of her beautiful residence on social media and recently gave a glimpse at her stunning Christmas decorations.

STORY: Lucy Mecklenburgh shows shocking extent of her dramatic weight loss

The 27-year-old posted a snap of herself sitting on the stairs in her hallway, which had been trimmed with a festive garland adorned with gold bows and flowers. The space has cream walls and carpets up the stairs, while polished floor tiles lead through to the rest of her home. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lucy's house…

2-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

The kitchen often features in Lucy's Instagram snaps, as she showcases recipes from her Results with Lucy programme. She has two built-in ovens and white wooden cabinets, with marble worktops for a stylish and minimalistic effect.

3-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Lucy has several cookbooks on display on the kitchen windowsill, to provide her with plenty of cooking inspiration. Meanwhile, a framed family photo can also be seen in the background, while roller blinds hang overhead.

4-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

At the centre of Lucy's amazing kitchen is a huge island unit, which also doubles up as a breakfast bar with stalls lining one side. The former reality TV star has hung glass pendant lights overhead and kept the room in muted monochromatic tones.

5-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Glass doors lead directly out from the spacious open plan kitchen space to the garden, where Lucy appears to have an additional outdoor seating area.

6-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

The kitchen is open plan with the living room, where there is a sofa topped with a fluffy faux fur throw, and wall-mounted television. Lucy has added a stylish copper floor lamp and vases of flowers as decorative touches.

7-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Lucy even has a white piano in her house. The instrument sits in the corner of one room, which has wooden flooring, pale grey walls and double doors leading outside.

8-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

The highlight of Lucy's bathroom is a white free-standing bathtub and dark marble tiled flooring. The 27-year-old has added cream glossy tiles around half of the walls, while the rest is painted cream.

9-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Lucy's bedroom follows a similar monochromatic colour scheme, with white bedding, walls, and wooden bedside cabinets on either side of the bed. She has added a glamorous touch with sequin and feather-trimmed cushions.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries