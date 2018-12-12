8 Photos | Homes

I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp shows off £3.5m house in Christmas day Instagram photos

The former football boss lives on Sandbanks

...
I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp shows off £3.5m house in Christmas day Instagram photos
You're reading

I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp shows off £3.5m house in Christmas day Instagram photos

1/8
Next

Alex Jones' house is decked out for Christmas – take a look
harry-redknapp
1/8

He won over I'm a Celebrity  viewers with his down-to-earth nature and now it seems that some of his jungle lessons have rubbed off on Harry Redknapp - who appeared to have cooked up a feast at his luxury £3.5million mansion for Christmas.

Sharing a picture of his kitchen on Instagram, Harry welcomed fans into his house - which happens to be in one of the world's most exclusive – and expensive – postcodes, the covetable area of Sandbanks in Dorset.

According to reports, Sandbanks has the fourth highest land value in the world, but that hasn't stopped Harry on splashing out on an amazing glass-fronted beachfront property complete with its own swimming pool, cinema room and beautiful sea views.

It's the perfect place for Harry to relax with his beloved wife Sandra and entertain friends and family including his son Jamie Redknapp and grandsons Charlie and Beau, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Harry's dream home…

MORE: What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

Photo: BNPS

2-Harry-Redknapp-house-entrance
2/8

Harry's home is striking from the outside, spread over four floors with floor-to-ceiling glass and a number of separate balcony areas so he and Sandra can enjoy their prime location overlooking the sea. It is accessed via wooden steps leading down from the beachfront and has a large terrace area where they can dine and relax outdoors.

Photo: BNPS

3-Harry-Redknapp-house-living-room
3/8

The living room has a modern and minimalistic décor, with pale grey walls and wooden flooring, with a large cream rug at the centre. The couple have cream and purple sofas, with an opulent mirrored coffee table topped with candles, books and accessories.

Photo: BNPS

4-Harry-Redknapp-house-view
4/8

What better place to relax than this little glass-sided corner of Harry and Sandra's bedroom, which has beautiful beach views and leads directly out onto the terrace? The couple have furnished the space simply with an armchair, cushion and throw – with those views, it needs little else.

Photo: BNPS

5-Harry-Redknapp-house-bedroom
5/8

Harry and Sandra's bedroom is spacious and has the same monochrome décor as the rest of the house. A double bed has been covered with a black throw and looks out to the beach, while a mirrored dressing table and white armchair add the finishing touches.

Photo: BNPS

6-Harry-Redknapp-house-swimming-pool
6/8

One of the highlights of Harry's home is this indoor swimming pool, which is ideal for swimming lengths and keeping fit. The couple also appear to have a separate Jacuzzi, while sliding glass doors lead out into the garden.

Photo: BNPS

7-Harry-Redknapp-house-garden
7/8

As well as their terrace which is tucked away by the front door, the couple have a spacious lawn and garden that appears to lead down to the beach.

Photo: BNPS

8-Harry-Redknapp-house-sandbanks
8/8

It's hard to believe this stretch of golden sandy beach is in the UK! Harry's home is located in Sandbanks, which has been described as Millionaire's Row due to the expensive property and calibre of residents it attracts.

Photo: BNPS

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries