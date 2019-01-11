8 Photos | Homes

Inside Dancing on Ice pro Sylvain Langchambon and Samia Ghadie's house

The couple married in 2016

Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Dancing on Ice professional Sylvain Langchambon has been married to Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadie since 2016, and they have created a beautiful family home together. The couple, who met on the ITV skating show, often share photos of their residence on social media, which they share with their son Yves, three, and Samia’s daughter Freya, nine, from her previous marriage.

Sylvain – who is competing on the 2019 series with Samia’s co-star Jane Danson – recently shared photos of the playroom they have created for their children, as well as their “chill out family space”, which features personalised touches such as monogrammed cushions and a chic grey colour scheme. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their family home…

Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Sylvain shared a photo of their childrens’ playroom, writing: "Kids are really happy with their playroom makeover and we love our chill space!" The room has wooden flooring and plenty of storage space for toys and games, while a grey sofa is an ideal spot for Yves and Freya to play and relax.

Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The couple's living room has a large grey corner sofa topped with red and cream cushions emblazoned with their initials. A fluffy rug sits on the wooden floor, while a large wooden coffee table sits in the centre of the room.

Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The family decorated their home for Christmas with a large tree decked with red and gold baubles and decorations – and even a pair of ice skates! A checked armchair was placed next to the tree, while a striped rug sits on the wooden floor alongside it.

Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Samia gave a sneak peek inside her bedroom with this photo, which shows a peek at her grey upholstered bed and white duvet cover.

Photo: © Instagram
6/8

"When your carrot looks too rude to eat," Samia joked alongside this photo of Sylvain standing in their kitchen, which features open shelving with several mugs and glasses on display, and glass-fronted cabinets.

Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The kitchen and living room appear to be open plan, with a breakfast bar and ornate gold mirror hanging on the walls. Dual aspect glass doors lead out into the garden, and have floor-to-ceiling cream curtains hanging overhead.

Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Sylvain and Samia’s garden offers plenty of room for their children to play, with a swing and slide, playhouse and sprawling, perfectly-manicured lawn.

