Go Through the Keyhole at Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's London home

The reality TV stars moved in together at the end of summer

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham wasted no time in making their relationship more serious, by moving in together just weeks after the end of the ITV2 show. The couple share a flat in Canary Wharf, London, which is set to feature in their new ITVBe series, Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

The reality TV stars occasionally share glimpses inside their property on social media, showing their impressive views across London from their very own balcony, and the huge sofa they have bought for their living room – with plenty of room for hosting parties with their fellow Love Island alumni, or a visit from Dani’s famous dad Danny Dyer! Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

Dani shared a photo of herself and Jack cuddling up on the newest addition to their home – a huge corner sofa – in an Instagram post in October. The couple have opted for a bespoke grey sofa with buttoned detailing and covered in an assortment of cream and grey cushions. A matching cushioned ottoman sits at the centre of the room

"I don’t think you can see us hiding in the sofa. I am so happy and finally feeling comfortable," Dani captioned the post, which also offered a better glimpse at the rest of their living room, which is painted in a neutral cream tone and has wooden flooring topped with a fluffy grey rug. The loved-up pair have a huge mirror hung on the wall behind the sofa, while a wall-mounted TV has been placed opposite.

Another photo shared by Dani shows they have since added extra decorative touches to their living room, including candles and vases of fresh flowers on a unit behind the sofa.

Jack shared a snap of himself and Dani on the balcony of their home, which boasts amazing views across the London skyline. The kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar and white bar stools, is just visible in the background of the photo.

The former stationery salesman shared another glimpse at the view from their balcony once they returned home from their New Year holiday on Sunday. “Not quite the same view as Five Palm Jumeirah balcony but it’ll do,” he joked.

Jack and Dani’s bedroom appears to have floral patterned grey wallpaper, with a double bed topped with white bedding. A white ceramic palm-tree shaped lamp takes pride of place on a bedside table.

