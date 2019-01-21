7 Photos | Homes

See inside Kara Tointon's gorgeous London home where she is raising her baby boy

The couple welcomed their baby in November

Kara Tointon house lounge
It’s been a big year for Kara Tointon, who became engaged to partner Marius Jensen and welcomed their first child together – son Frey – in November. And the couple have the perfect place to start this exciting chapter in their lives, a beautiful property in Notting Hill, London, which often features on their social media accounts.

Speaking to HELLO! in an interview introducing their baby boy in December, Kara said: "We love our life in the city but I want to enjoy the first months of motherhood and take some time out from work, and away from all the usual rushing around I do in London. I am loving being in this bubble. It’s challenging and calming all in one and I want to savour it, but I’ll always love my work, it’s in my blood."

The new mum will be able to relax at their gorgeous home, which they have filled with plants and greenery, creating a peaceful sanctuary in central London. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Kara’s home…

Kara Tointon house living room
Kara and Marius appear to have adopted Nordic living if this photo posted over Christmas is anything to go by. The couple’s home has an open-plan living space with a seating area at one end of the room, with sofas, a wooden coffee table and patterned rug, then a long dining table at the centre of the space, where they could enjoy their family Christmas dinner.

Kara Tointon house kitchen
The couple have kept a neutral colour scheme in their home, with wooden beams along the ceilings adding character to the property. The kitchen has fitted wooden cabinets and open shelving, with an island unit at the centre that doubles up as a breakfast bar.

Kara Tointon house kitchen
The wooden island unit provides extra food preparation space for Kara and Marius, and sits in the middle of the kitchen surrounded by white cabinets and appliances.

Kara Tointon house bedroom
Kara and Marius’ bedroom now doubles up as a nursery, with Frey’s cot sitting at the centre of the room in front of double doors that appear to lead out onto a balcony. The room also has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring, but they have added character with a patterned rug, teal bedspread, and wall art.

Kara Tointon house garden
The couple don’t have a garden, but used the space outside their home to enjoy the summer weather, creating a makeshift table using a surfboard and fold-up chairs. Genius!

Kara Tointon fiance lounge
Not only do the beams across the living room ceiling add character to the room, they also appear to double up as somewhere Marius, a chiropractor, can show off his impressive strength.

