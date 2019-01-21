6 Photos | Homes

Go Through the Keyhole at Strictly judge Shirley Ballas' Los Angeles house

It gets a 10 from us

Shirley Ballas house Los Angeles pool
Photo: © ITV
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has opened the doors to her Los Angeles home – and it gets a 10 from us. The professional dancer allowed Keith Lemon to tour the property on Through the Keyhole, showing luxurious touches such as an outdoor swimming pool, her stylish décor, and even a framed photo of herself with Tom Cruise, taken when she gave him private salsa lessons.

RELATED: Home Sweet Homes with Shirley Ballas

The 58-year-old owns houses in both Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, and when asked which she preferred, Shirley replied: "I’d probably say the United Kingdom, it’s where I was raised."

Shirley previously told HELLO! that she is a "perfectionist" when it comes to hosting guests at her home, explaining: "I like the knives and forks to be in a straight line. I like the spoons and everything to be in the right line. I like the table to be beautiful with flowers and a nice tablecloth. I'm the hostess with the mostess." Scroll through the gallery to look around Shirley’s Los Angeles home…

Shirley Ballas house los angeles living room
Photo: © ITV
Shirley’s living room is spacious and stylish, with built-in shelving on either side of an open fireplace, to display a selection of her trophies and ornaments. There are two brown leather sofas and a cosy armchair positioned around a coffee table, while Shirley also has several family photos and mementos on display.

Shirley Ballas house Los Angeles bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom looks luxurious and sophisticated, and has an ornate double bed at the centre of the room. Gold-trimmed furniture and photo frames add to the indulgent feel of the room, which has wooden flooring and its own en-suite bathroom.

Shirley Ballas house los angeles kitchen
Photo: © ITV
Shirley loves entertaining, and this kitchen is perfect for hosting guests. The huge space has fitted cream cabinets with marble worktops, and a huge island unit/ breakfast bar. The Strictly judge has an American-style double fridge-freezer, and has an array of pink cookware on display.

Shirley Ballas house los angeles pool
Photo: © ITV
Lucky Shirley has her own spacious garden with its own pool and Jacuzzi. The professional dancer’s house wraps around the garden, and several of the rooms have double doors leading out directly onto the terrace.

Shirley Ballas house los angeles garden
Photo: © ITV
Shirley and her family can enjoy the Los Angeles weather and relax at this outdoor seating area, with comfy rattan sofas and a separate dining table with parasol.

