View Galleries
-
Go Through the Keyhole at Strictly judge Shirley Ballas' Los Angeles house
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has opened the doors to her Los Angeles home – and it gets a 10 from us. The professional dancer allowed...
-
See inside Kara Tointon's gorgeous London home where she is raising her baby boy
It’s been a big year for Kara Tointon, who became engaged to partner Marius Jensen and welcomed their first child together – son Frey – in...
-
Go Through the Keyhole at Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's London home
Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham appear to be in nesting mode as they settle into their new home! The couple moved in to a flat in...
-
Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' houses: Charlotte Hawkins, Piers Morgan and more
They help to wake up viewers across the nation each weekday, but have you ever wondered where your favourite Good Morning Britain presenters live?...
-
Go Through the Keyhole at footballer Michael Owen's family home
Keith Lemon took viewers on an access-all-areas tour of this incredible property on the first episode of Through the Keyhole, and asked viewers:...