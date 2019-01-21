7 Photos | Homes

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home

It’s quintessentially British

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home
Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home

Photo: © ITV
He found fame on Made in Chelsea, so it’s no surprise that Ollie Locke has paid homage to his London roots in his home in the capital. The 31-year-old, who is engaged to partner Gareth Locke, opened the doors to their house in a new episode of Through the Keyhole, and it is full of personality and quirky design touches.

The front door leads directly into the living room, which has a large corner sofa topped with an array of Union Jack and British-themed cushions, including one printed with a black-and-white portrait of the Queen. An ornate gold framed mirror hangs on the wall, while several framed photos and prints have been hung on the walls next to a staircase leading to the rest of the property.

Photo: © ITV
The living room is painted in a pale grey shade with matching grey flooring, but Ollie has added character and bold colour pops with a Union Jack chest and footstools, and a framed Kings Road print – a nod to the area he lives in.

Photo: © ITV
The stairs in Ollie’s living room lead directly to an open plan kitchen and dining room, which also has lots of artwork on the walls, exposed brickwork, and a neon sign that reads “what a gas!” The space is filled with light thanks to dual aspect windows, and Ollie has also added a statement industrial-style light fitting over the dining table.

Photo: © ITV
The room has plenty of space for entertaining guests, and even features a bar with two stools, along with a dining table with Perspex seating for eight people. Further seating is available at the breakfast bar, which divides the kitchen and dining areas.

Photo: © ITV
Ollie’s kitchen has white fitted cabinets and dark worktops, with mirrored subway tiles around the walls. A black Smeg fridge is just one of the stylish additions to the room, along with the copper saucepans that hang above the sink and worktops.

Photo: © ITV
The Made in Chelsea star has even added the British Union Jack touches in his bedroom, and has a series of cushions adorned with the red, white and blue flag on top of his bed.

Photo: © ITV
In an unusual touch, Ollie has a free-standing bathtub in his bedroom, which sits on black floor tiles adjacent to his bed – and Keith couldn’t resist taking a dip!

